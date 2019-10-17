More than 30 vendors have already signed up for the second Boo on Main Halloween event.
“This is an outreach event,” Ashley DeRossett, vice president of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, told the Chamber board during its Oct. 14 meeting.
While official counts are not available, participants estimated several thousand people attended.
“I’ve never seen Main St. look like that,” said Art Gernt, member of the Crossville City Council.
Street closings have been approved for Main St. on Oct. 31 from Hwy. 70 to Taylor Ave. from 4 to 9 p.m. An application to use the courthouse lawn is pending.
The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m., with vendors able to set up beginning at 4 p.m.
While candy is always a popular item to give away, DeRossett said businesses and organizations can be creative with their activities.
“We want you to give something, but it doesn’t have to be candy,” DeRossett said. “Some of the dentists give away toothbrushes. Some give away books.”
There is no cost to participate in the event, other than the cost of materials and staff. The deadline to register is Oct. 21. Email ashley.derossett@crossville-chamber.com, fax 931-484-7511 or stop by the Chamber office, 34 S. Main St. to sign up.
DeRossett also updated the board on the Chamber’s application to become a Rural Certified community through the Tennessee Valley Authority. Though the Chamber had been granted approval to apply for the designation and completed the application process, it was granted contingent certification due to recent leadership turnover at the organization.
“They did not fully certify us at this time. I think they will check back in six to eight months to see how things are going and will consider certifying us at that time,” DeRossett said.
Ethan Hadley will join the Chamber as president Nov. 1, ending the Chamber’s search for a new president after the board elected not to renew former Chamber President Brad Allamong’s contract earlier this summer.
DeRossett said the report from Strategic Development Group, which administers the program for TVA, noted Cumberland County did not have any industrial buildings for prospects and there was not a strategic economic development plan with the city or county.
“We already knew we didn’t have any inventory of industrial buildings, but this just confirms that,” she said.
Asa Reese, board member, asked what benefit the designation offered the county. DeRossett said it allowed the county to be listed on a website as Rural Certified and TVA provided that list to industrial prospects.
“The more recognition you get is great. They bring a lot of prospects to the community,” she said.
DeRossett also applied to attend the TVA Rural Leadership Institute and was placed on the waiting list. If she is unable to attend this year, she will be guaranteed a spot at the 2020 institute.
The Chamber has received a tourism grant from the state for $14,000. The funds will be added to the $15,000 the county earmarks for tourism development.
“It makes our small pot a little bit bigger,” DeRossett said.
The board of Plateau Partnership Park has asked to end its administrative agreement with the Chamber and begin working with the Upper Cumberland Development District.
“A lot of the grant funds they’re receiving go through the UCDD,” said Josh Stone, Chamber board member. “There’s a little bit of redundancy in the work being done by the Chamber. They’re trying to consolidate that.”
Plateau Partnership Park is a joint industrial development venture between Cumberland, Morgan and Roane counties. The 770-acre park is in eastern Cumberland County.
The park’s board has paid the Chamber $3,333.33 monthly, though the bulk of those funds go to pay the park’s consultant. Approximately $4,000 goes to the Chamber for some administrative tasks like bookkeeping and keeping minutes of board minutes.
The board was without a quorum for its Oct. 14 meeting and unable to take action on the request. It will revisit the matter at its Nov. 11 meeting.
