Marvin Alonzo Bullock, 47, Potato Farm Rd., will learn his immediate future’s fate on Sept. 6 when he appears in Criminal Court for sentencing because of a probation violation charge.
Judge Gary McKenzie set Bullock’s bond at $40,000 and cautioned him to not have any contact with his co-defedant, Janice Hall.
Bullock entered a “best interest” plea in a methamphetamine case and then violated conditions of his probation when he was arrested in March on a new meth charge.
Bullock has been held without bond since his arrest on the new charge and appeared for a bond hearing on Aug. 9.
Christopher Goddard testified during that hearing Bullock was arrested on Jan. 26, 2017, for possession of 1.5 grams of meth and pleaded guilty, qualifying for judicial diversion. He was placed on probation for four years. He later turned in a positive drug test for meth.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Elmore testified he was among deputies who arrested Bullock in March after 1.2 grams of meth was found in the console area of a vehicle. Elmore said co-defendant Janice Hall was sitting in the vehicle and that Bullock was standing outside it.
Defense attorney Ivy Gardner argued that her client had not been in trouble for two years and that there was a strong argument that the meth recovered in March belonged to Hall and not Bullock.
Gardner continued that by losing judicial diversion, the plea held under diversion was now an official guilty plea, which was a form of punishment.
McKenzie noted that the failed drug test alone was enough cause to violate to Bullock’s probation and loss of his judicial diversion.
McKenzie set a sentencing hearing for Sept. 6 at which time he will decided under guidelines established by the legislature whether Bullock will be placed on supervised or house supervised probation, whether he will serve some time in jail or will serve the balance of his four-year prison sentence.
In other cases on the docket, the following hearings took place:
Motion/petition
•Alissa Cherese Brock, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of an imitation substance (old cases), motion to be transferred to good behavior probation granted.
•Jacob Lasaro Mayberry, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of marijuana and simple possession, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
•Beverly Kay Dodge, motion to waive fines and court costs in traffic offenses denied.
