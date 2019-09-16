Nicole Louann O’Neal pleaded guilty Aug 7 to a host of charges relating to a crash that left a Crossville attorney injured.
She was to appear again for a hearing to determine how long her sentence would be and how it would be served.
O'Neal was booked Sept. 3 on a new charge relating to emails sent threatening school violence in Cumberland County.
Three days later, Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie revoked her bond and until her Oct. 7 sentencing hearing date.
The charge of felony filing a false report to police that sparked O’Neal being held without bond pending her sentencing hearing was filed Sept. 3 by Sheriff Casey Cox.
In the arrest affidavit, it is stated that O’Neal told Cox through “multiple emails” that she was planning “school shootings and death to others.”
The affidavit continues, “She reported this intentionally knowing that her report would place people in fear of serious bodily injury or death and would require a law enforcement response.”
O'Neal told responding officers as much when they contacted her after the emails were sent, the affidavit states.
Bond on the new charge is set at $10,000. She continues to be held without bond in the Criminal Court case.
Those close to the case have indicated they question whether there was intent to carry out the threat and believe the incident was based on “someone wanting attention.”
O’Neal, 28, Open Meadow Lane, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and driving under the influence in connection with a May traffic crash on E. First St. in the area of Dayton Spur.
Crossville Police reported at the time that O’Neal was driving a 2012 Honda that collided with a vehicle driving by attorney Jonathan Hamby, causing Hamby’s vehicle to overturn and leaving him with a broken ankle. He has since recovered from his injuries.
The terms of the plea agreement call for McKenzie to hold a hearing.
The aggravated assault conviction carries a three- to six-year jail sentence; evading arrest carries two to four years in jail; reckless endangerment carries a one- to two-year sentence; and the DUI plea comes with a mandatory 48 hours in jail.
Once the length of sentence is determined, the judge will decide whether the sentence will be served at 100%, split between jail time and supervised probation, or suspended for supervised probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.