A defendant dodged a bond revocation hearing because the Middle Tennessee sheriff’s deputies who arrested him on new charges were suddenly no longer working in law enforcement and would not be traveling to Crossville to testify about the new charges.
Brian Keith Medley, 52, was indicted in Cumberland County on charges of sexual battery and domestic assault on June 24, 2019, for an incident that allegedly occurred on Dec. 5, 2018, that was investigated by Crossville Police.
After his arrest and posting of a $14,000 bond, Medley disappeared from Cumberland County and failed to appear for following court dates.
His location became known to local law enforcement when he was arrested on new charges in Hickman County in Middle Tennessee.
Based on the new charges, state prosecutors sought to have Medley’s bond revoked and for him to be held for trial. Medley’s attorney, Jeff Vires, filed a motion for a new bond.
Wednesday Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray he has learned that the two deputies in Hickman County who arrested Medley on the new charges were no longer employed in law enforcement and would not travel to Crossville for the hearing.
Bray agreed that Medley, under those circumstances, should be allowed bond.
Hatch asked that the bond be doubled to $28,000, citing Medley’s failure to appear for court. Vires asked that Medley be released under the original $14,000 bond.
Bray ruled that Medley will be required to post a new $14,000 bond, canceling the bond he had already made prior to not appearing and his new arrest.
The case was given a new court date of March 15.
