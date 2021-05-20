As the first-degree murder case against John Michael Poss, 33, in the shooting death of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30, Neverfail Rd., moves toward a fall trial, a bond reduction motion was denied and a glimpse into a case filled with conflicting statements and finger pointing was revealed.
Poss, who has had residences in the McMinnville, Smithville and Spencer communities at one point or another, is represented by Victor Gernt. A motion seeking a reduction of bond from $500,000 was filed and heard earlier this month in Criminal Court.
Gernt called Amy Walker of McMinnville, who knows Poss through her ex-husband; Leatha Watts, mother of Poss; and a younger sister, Jodie Poss, to provide evidence of stability and to assure the defendant’s appearance in court.
Assistant District Attorney Phillip Hatch called TBI Special Agent Shawn Scott as his only witness. Hatch also introduced a handful of certified copies of convictions and probation violations in opposing the bond reduction.
Jodie Poss testified she would make sure her brother appeared at all hearings and would assist him in getting to court if needed.
Walker testified Poss has several family members in the McMinnville area — including two children being raised by Poss’ mother — and that a house valued at $200,000 would be pledged toward his bond.
Under cross examination from Hatch, Jodie Poss said it is true that some family members live in Michigan. She also admitted she knew of no ties to Cumberland County.
She also admitted to being aware her brother was a member of a gang called the Aryan Circle, a white supremacy group of which others involved in the case are members, including the victim.
Watts testified that she, too, would assist and see to it her son attended future hearings.
Gernt told Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie the likelihood of Poss being convicted was “poor” and asked for a reduction of bond from $500,000 to $100,000.
He said his client would be willing to wear a GPS ankle monitor and that he felt the lowering of the bond was reasonable.
Hatch introduced convictions for felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, probation violations and lesser traffic offenses.
He then called Scott, a former Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy prior to joining the TBI. Scott is one of the investigators involved in the case.
Scott testified that many witnesses were interviewed during the weeks following the fatal shooting. Information was developed that Poss was at the residence on the day of the shooting, along with others.
One witness provided four different statements when questioned. Another told investigators two different stories on what that witness knew of the shooting death.
At least two witnesses, in addition to Poss, are “part of the Aryan Circle.”
“He doesn’t live here. Has had no consistent residences. He is member of a criminal gang, has a record of 15 years,” Hatch told the judge. “The state feels the bond is appropriate.”
McKenzie ruled he was denying the bond reduction, noting Poss’ employment record was not consistent and he has a record of fleeing and not being successful while on probation.
“For the time being, I think the bond is appropriate,” McKenzie said.
He then set a deadline for filing motions of July 16 and said he was moving the case toward a late fall or early 2022 trial date.
