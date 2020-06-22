A Cumberland County man facing a host of charges in Criminal Court had his motion for a bond reduction denied. The defendant’s only witness ended up being arrested after testifying on the inmate’s behalf.
Steven Randall Presley, 44, already had his bond revoked in General Sessions Court after he continued to rack up charges that are pending in that court.
In a recent hearing in Criminal Court, it was pointed out Presley is facing an aggravated assault, one felony possession of methamphetamine, one introducing contraband into a penal institution, one unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, two simple possession of meth charges and multiple driving offenses.
Defense attorney Jeff Vires had filed a bond motions that was argued before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray. Vires called the only witness — the alleged victim of a felony assault case — to testify on behalf of his client.
Eileen Norris said that in July 2019, she was the girlfriend of Presley. On July 19, court records show and Norris confirmed, Presley was accused of pointing a rifle at her and the two getting into a scuffle over the weapon when she tried to disarm him. A couple of seconds later he punched her.
Norris testified that the incidents were caused, in part, by her being “off my psych medicines.” She added that she was not opposed to bond for Presley and that she was “not in fear at all” of him being out of jail on bond.
“I would not mind it,” Norris testified.
Under cross-examination from Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley, Norris admitted that Presley had exited a residence during the domestic incident — with the weapon — and threatened to kill her and another person present.
in the second assault, Norris said Presley was armed with a handgun although she claims he never brandished it. She was left bloody and hurting in the assaults, she admitted.
Once she finished testifying, corrections officers led her from the witness stand to the lockup, where she was served with an attachment for failure to appear. She was able to post bond the same day.
In her argument opposing bond for Presley, Worley outlined eight failure to appear attachments issued for Presley since 2016. In addition to not appearing in court, Worley pointed out that new violent offenses were incurred while out on bond in unrelated cases. She requested Presley be held without bond pending his trial.
Vires countered that not only does Presley have a Constitutional right to have a bond, that the victim in the assault cases “does not object to him being out.” He asked a reasonable bond be set.
It did not take Bray long to issue his ruling. The judge noted there were four cases against Presley listed on the day’s court docket, with three having multiple charges.
“There is a question on whether he will show up,” Bray said. “There is a likelihood he will go right back out and offend again … getting arrested obviously has not gotten your attention. You put marks on a woman, knocked a tooth out … I think you are a danger to the community.”
With that, Bray denied bond and placed all the cases on the July 7 deadline docket.
