A Crossville man who fled from Crossville and Fairfield Glade Police and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies made his first appearance in General Sessions Court Thursday and had his bond reduced and charges continued to a new court date.
Brandon Wayne Bingaman, 35, was arrested Oct. 17 in the area of Gore Rd. after leading city police and deputies on a foot chase in a wooded area that night.
He appeared in General Sessions Court Oct. 22 on charges of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, obstruction of a highway, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to exercise due care, failure to obey a traffic control device and two registration violations.
Fairfield Glade Police wanted Bingaman on a charge of aggravated criminal littering, according to Deputy Jacob Moore’s report.
Bond was set at $46,500 at the time of his arrest.
Bingaman is represented by the Public Defenders office who successfully argued to reduce his bond to $10,000, with his case continued to Dec. 17.
On Oct. 17, police received information that Bingham was at a residence off Gore Rd. and city and county officers converged on the scene. Bingham fled from the residence on foot and, after an extended search, CPD Lt. Jonathan O’Neal and his K-9 were able to locate the suspect in a thickly wooded area adjacent to the residence.
