The Cumberland County Commission took care of some matters that — on paper — returns money meant for a building project for the Cumberland County Archives.
The commission approved issuing capital outlay bonds for $1.25 million — the amount the county paid for the former Progressive Savings Bank building at 1760 S. Main St.
The facility was bought to house the Cumberland County Archives. The bonds allow the county to quickly pay off the loan amount with its debt service fund balance, estimated at $18.3 million in August.
The resolution was unanimously approved.
Now, work can proceed with rebuilding the drive-thru at the building — demolished in the first phase of the archives project renovation — and prepare the facility for the Cumberland County Clerk’s office to permanently move to the building.
The commission also approved a $10,000 budget amendment from the county’s general fund balance to building improvements at the former bank building for the clerk’s office.
Next, the county will turn its attention to the Cumberland County Archives on E. First St. Housed in a former church, the building was not constructed to store county records. While the archives staff has developed storage facilities, a renovation project is planned to provide for a secure storage area and address some facility needs — like plumbing and water intrusion.
It’s not the first time the county has fielded these concerns. A renovation project was initially approved in 2020 with a budget of $1.6 million. When bids came back in May 2021 over budget by $280,000, the county commission — in a 9-8 vote — put the project on hold. A few months later, the county purchased the former bank building. A renovation project was underway when concerns about the structural integrity of the 1905 county courthouse forced the move of the clerk’s office in September.
Cumberland County Clerk Jule Bryson found the old bank building well suited to the needs of his office and the public, with ample parking and an accessible office. He asked to stay.
The proposed budget for the project stands at $1.6 million. The county will pay for that project with the debt service fund balance, but the fund will be repaid over time through a records collection fee first approved in 2019.
In other business, the commission approved the following:
• the purchase of 15 tax-delinquent parcels owned by the county, returning those properties to the county tax rolls.
• budget amendment recognizing $2,000 grant from Middle Tennessee Natural Gas to the Cumberland County Fire Department for the purchase of carbon monoxide detectors to be made available to eligible households.
• budget amendment recognizing a $10,000 grant to expand middle school STEM programs in the county school system
• budget amendment to reduce in-service and staff development in the school’s career and technical education program by $1,475.76, which will be used to cover a shortfall in longevity pay budget for clerical personnel in the department.
• budget amendment allocating $10,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds budgeted for indirect costs to the board of education travel line to provide additional training for board members
• budget amendment moving $12,856.86 from various accounts in the school system budget to cover shortfalls in other salaries and wages, $1,826.30, non-certified substitute teachers, $10,506.32, and career ladder payments, $524.24.
