A young probationer who late last year pleaded guilty to bringing drugs into a penal institution and who was on judicial diversion has been denied bond during a brief hearing last week.
All other unrelated cases were continued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only inmates made appearances in Criminal Court.
Heather Christina Bilyeu, 21, pleaded guilty to an information Oct. 27 charging introducing contraband (methamphetamine) into a penal institution.
In exchange for her plea, she received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and was granted judicial diversion because of a lack of a criminal record.
Bilyeu, who since then moved to the Manchester area, failed a drug screen, testing positive for methamphetamine, according to Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley.
Wednesday Bilyeu was brought back to court, seeking a bond, which was opposed by the state. Bilyeu expressed a desire through her attorney to be allowed to enter a recovery program. Worley said the state was not opposed.
No efforts were presented to the court that Bilyeu had applied for an in-house long-term recovery program.
Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray commented, “I don’t understand how someone gets to the point they choose drugs over being a mother.” It had been noted that Bilyeu has a two-year-old child.
Bray said he was not opposed to an acceptable rehab program and told Bilyeu it was not too late to overcome her “apparent addiction.”
He denied motion for a bond on the probation revocation charge and continued the case to Feb. 5 at which time a recovery program will be considered if application is made.
In other cases on the short docket, the following took place:
•Jonathan Andrew Budd, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Feb. 5.
•Diana Lynn Grosso, second-degree murder, continued to March 15.
•Veronica Ann Hassler, motion for Nathan Clouse to withdraw granted; Jamey Hargis appointed to represent Hassler and continued to Feb. 5.
•Benny Jay Mullins, rape, continued to April 23.
•Andy Clay Phillips, sex offender registry violation and residential and work restrictions violation, continued to Feb. 5.
•Robert Eugene Presley Jr., auto burglary, continued to April 12.
•Leonard Theodore Rogers, aggravated assault, assault and resisting a stop, arrest or search, continued to April 12.
•Hughy Guy Sams, aggravated assault, arson and domestic assault, continued to Feb. 22.
•Bobby Allen Smith Jr., felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to April 12.
•Donnie Ray Smith, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to April 12.
