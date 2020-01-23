A member of the Cumberland County Board of Education wants the Cumberland County Education Association recognized at board meetings.
"They had a seat at the table," Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said during the Jan. 18 board work session.
He said having the education association recognized allowed the representative to offer historical background on issues or insight into teacher perspective.
"Obviously, the CCEA representative is not a voting member of the board — never will be — but that doesn't mean they don't have would could be important information," Brock said.
Julia Timson, president of CCEA, said she appreciated the ability to ask questions, with chair acknowledgement.
"Yes, the teachers would really like to know they have a voice," Timson said.
Timson told the Chronicle membership in the association fluctuates from year to year, though they typically represent 45-50% of the certified employees in the school system.
She added teachers approved CCEA as the negotiating organization when teachers entered collaborative conferencing in 2016.
Collaborative conferencing replaced contract negotiation in 2013 when state laws regarding teacher contracts changed. This process allows teachers and board representatives to address issues of salaries and wages, insurance benefits, fringe benefits, working conditions, leave, payroll deductions and grievance procedures.
Unaffiliated representatives or representatives of other organizations needed at least 15% of the vote in order to be part of the committee.
The collaborative conferencing process started in January 2017 and the board and teachers approved a collaborative agreement in October 2018. That agreement extends through Nov. 1, 2021.
But certified employees make up about half the school system’s approximately 1,200 employees.
Orville Hale, a resident of the county, asked about representation for non-certified employees.
Timson said the association does have a few non-certified members. She said there may be two or three non-certified members.
The organization can provide some additional protection in the event an employee is sued or subject to a complaint by a student or parent. The association cannot negotiate on behalf of the non-certified personnel with administration.
Brock said the teachers had organized and formed an association.
"I'm sorry the non-certified do not, but if they come up with a way of organizing and choosing a representative, I certainly would have no problem with that," he said.
Kim Herring, student information systems administrator and a certified employee, asked about teachers who are not members of the association. Brock said teachers had the opportunity to be represented by an organization. Herring asked if other groups of educators would be recognized. Two such organizations in Tennessee are the Tennessee Education Association, which CCEA is affiliated, and the Professional Educators of Tennessee.
Brock said he would welcome other groups of educators, provided it was an organized, recognized group.
"But if it's the every-other-Sunday-we-meet-at-the-bowling-alley teachers — I’d like it more organized than that. But I have no problem with representation. I think it ought to be organized, there ought to be some standards in place where they are choosing their representation," Brock said.
Brock said there were student representatives recognized in the meeting. Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said that was a requirement of state law. She has previously said seating and recognition at meetings was the decision of the board chairperson, a position she currently holds.
Inman said CCEA had been the association that historically represented teachers in contract negotiations.
"That's the one that ought to be in the 'circle,'" he said.
Timson said all teachers benefit from the efforts of CCEA. For example, if the group negotiated a pay raise for teachers, the raise would not go to just members of the association.
Board members present for the work session were Brock; Jim Inman, 1st District representative; Tom Netherton, 6th District representative; Becky Hamby, 7th District representative; and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
