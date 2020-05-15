The Cumberland County Board of Education has waived a number of policies related to student grading and teacher evaluations following the early closure of county schools.
“Due to the COVID-19 closure, there have been several of our board policies that have been acknowledged by the Tennessee School Boards Assoiation,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the board. “Since it’s not a policy or policy change, this is a resolution we are required to send in. There are several that, rather than change the policies and then have to change them back, they are temporarily suspended for the school year.”
Schools were closed March 16, and students and teachers have been unable to return to classes.
Policies impacted by the resolution are:
•Grading System, 4.600, students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade and students taking high school credit courses will not receive a grade lower than the grade earned as of March 20, 2020. Students in Advanced Placement, dual credit or industry certification courses are not required to participate in the associated exam to receive GPA weighting for spring 2020. Dual enrollment students are enrolled in a college course and are expected to complete their exams and assignments. Their grades may be impacted if course requirements are not met.
•Reporting Student Progress, policy 4.601, waiving a requirement to notify parents by the end of the third grading period if student retention was being considered
•Class Ranking, policy 4.602, Students in Advanced Placement, dual credit or industry certification courses are not required to participate in the associated exam to receive GPA weighting for spring 2020. Dual enrollment students are enrolled in a college course and are expected to complete their exams and assignments. Their grades may be impacted if course requirements are not met
•Elementary Promotion and Retention, policy 4.603, reduces the number of progress reports required for students who have been retained in a grade level from three to two
•Graduation Requirements, policy 4.605, reduces the number of credits required for graduation by two, with 20 credits required for Phoenix School graduates and 25 for Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School graduations. Students must still earn 4 credits in math and English, 3 credits in science, and 2 credits in social studies. Requirements to take the ACT or SAT exam, civics exam and end-of-course exams are also waived. Students scheduled to receive an occupational diploma will only need to demonstrate one year of work experience
•Testing Programs, policy 4.700, students will not be required to take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exams in spring 2020. Additionally, students who took an end-of-course test in fall 2019 will have their score removed from their final average calculation if it lowers their final grade. Scores that improve a grade will still count
•Evaluation, policy 5.109, teachers will not have level of overall effectiveness scores for the 2019-’20 school year and pre-kindergarten and kindergarten portfolios will not be evaluated using the growth portfolio model this year. Classroom observations not completed during the school year are not required and no student data will be allowed to negatively impact a teacher this year. Non-certified staff will also not be evaluated this school year
•Procedure for granting tenure, policy 5.117, tenure decisions will be made assuming they would have completed their fifth year if they were teaching as of March 16, 2020. Evaluation data from 2017-’18 and 2018-’19 will be used to demonstrate performance. Students response documentation will be waived if that was not completed prior to March 16
•Qualifications of the Director of Schools, policy 5.802, the director will be able to request an extension from the state to report information that could impact educator licensure
•Attendance, policy 6.200, students are not required to take end-of-course exams for spring 2020, and they will not be penalized for non-attendance in online courses
The board unanimously approved the wavier of the policies.
The board also approved two policies on first and second reading, allowing these policies to take immediate effect and be included in student and employee handbooks next school year.
The dress code policy incorporates changes sought by a delegation of students from the three high schools.
The changes include allowing leggings at school worn with appropriate tops, allowing tops that cover at least 3 inches of the shoulder, and allowing jeans with holes provided the holes are no more than 5 inches above the knee.
A prohibition on facial piercings was retained in the policy.
The other policy incorporates the Families First Coronavirus Response Act employee leave protections. The policy provides school system employees up to two weeks of paid sick leave if they are unable to work or telework because they are subject to an isolation order related to COVID-19; been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine; are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; are caring for someone told to self isolate; caring for a child who is unable to attend childcare due to COVID-19; or is experiencing a substantially similar condition specified by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
The policy also expands the Family and Medical Leave Act to allow employees to take up to 12 weeks of expanded leave to care for a child who is unable to attend school or a childcare facility closed due to COVID-19.
The board approved the following policies on first reading:
•Commercial Advertising on School Buses, policy 3.405, new policy to govern commercial advertising on school buses, to include using a contractor to perform that service
•Field Trips, Excursions and Competitions, policy 4.302, to state the director will develop procedures for submitting, reviewing and approving trip requests, with board approval for out-of-state or overnight trips; and to clarify that independently planned trips are not considered school functions
•Graduation Activities, policy 4.606, to state graduation activities organized by district employees shall not be religious in nature and to clarify students to be recognized at graduation will includes students graduating with honors, state honors, state distinction, district distinction, Tri-State Scholar, TN Seal of Bi-Literacy, gold or platinum medal on National Career Readiness Certificate, graduating with work ethic distinction, Middle College or who complete 10 or more volunteer hours each semester
The following policies were approved on second and final reading:
•Student Goals, policy 6.100, to reflect changes in how goals are stated as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association, simplifying the language and making it easier to understand policy intent
•School Admissions, policy 6.203, to include new recommended language regarding admission of students who have been adjudicated as delinquent by the state and who would have access to information related to the offense
•Procedural Due Process, policy 6.302, to include that the nature of disciplinary inquiry will vary in regard to the seriousness of the offense and that students suspended more than 10 days receive notice of their right to appeal
•Interference and Disruption of School Activities, policy 6.306, removing portions of the policy found in other sections of the school system's policy manual
•Care of School Property, policy 6.311, to update a legal reference and to note that schools may develop payment agreements if a student, parent or guardian responsible for vandalism, theft or other damage to school property is unable to pay for damages, or that a voluntary work program for the student can be developed, with grades, diploma and transcripts held until damages have been paid for or work completed
Policy 3.204, threat assessment, was pulled from the agenda for legal review to ensure the policy adheres to language approved by the Tennessee General Assembly last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.