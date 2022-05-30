The Cumberland County Board of Education will reconvene today at 4:35 p.m. to continue its discussion of the 2022-’23 school system budget.
The board will hold a special-called meeting June 2 to finalize the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Most of the discussion during the May 24 budget meeting was centered around the proposed salary schedules for the upcoming school year, which recommends a boost in pay for all school employees, both certified and non-certified.
However, the board expressed uneasiness in passing the full salary schedule because some positions would see much larger pay increases than others.
“It’s not that the positions may not warrant being boosted up, but there’s not enough money to go around, and if there’s not enough money to go around, then we need to take the most urgent needs first. The most urgent need right now is to bring our people who are grossly underpaid and who are most vulnerable, and put them in a more stable position,” Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said during discussion of the budget May 24.
In addition to the salary schedule, there will be other notable items up for debate in the budget, such as the Career and Technical Education program in the district.
The CTE program for middle school students offers opportunities for students to take classes in agriculture, home economics, and STEM career clusters. But the program is understaffed and department is unable to provide all three programs at every school.
Previously, three schools were covered each day by three different CTE teachers. This year, the teachers will only be going between two schools each day instead of three. However, this means that the programming will not be divided equally among schools, and many students will miss out on career programs that they’re interested in.
“When they decided to have the CTE teachers do three schools in a day, I felt like that was too much,” Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said. “They were always gonna have to be in a constant hurry to try and get to the next school, so I think this is actually going to be a good thing for the teachers.
“We might have to hire some more teachers if we want to continue the same programming, but I feel like asking a teacher to go to three different schools in one day is a little rough,” Inman continued.
Three teachers involved with the CTE program at the meeting spoke about their need for at least three more teachers in order for their programs to better serve the program.
Scott Maddox, director of the CTE program, said, “The teachers’ relationships are not the same or are simply not there. We’re not at each school long enough to even know the other teachers’ names, much less get to know them or have a sense of belonging.
“This affects the students, because we do not know their homeroom teachers, their names, or what they teach at every single school,” Maddox continued. “We’re not at each school long enough to engage in conversations with the other faculty about student behavior, discipline or any other concerns, because there is simply not enough time.”
The board will also discuss the school nutrition budget, including a proposed 15% increase in wages for 107 employees, a $413,745 increase from last year’s budget. The maintenance personnel would receive an 11% increase, creating a $45,020 increase from last year’s budget.
In the proposed budget, nine of the 12 schools in the district qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing these schools to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
South Cumberland Elementary, Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School do not qualify for CEP. However, all schools in the county are eligible for Universal Free Breakfast. There will be no price increases for meals at any schools that require students to pay for lunch.
