The Cumberland County Board of Education budget meeting scheduled for today at 4:40 p.m. has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 7, at 4:40 p.m. The meeting will take place at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The agenda includes a recommendation from the salary study committee to conduct a study of non-exempt employee salaries, estimated at $21,000. The committee will also discuss an amendment to the ESSER 3 budget, a proposal from the athletic committee to increase pay for coaches and assistant coaches, and funding for repairs to the Blue Angel Jet at Cumberland County High School.
Following the budget committee, the board will meet in a special-called session to discuss the amendments to the ESSER 3 budget and the director of schools search.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
