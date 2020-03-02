The Cumberland County Board of Education voted to start its search for a new director of schools, with local candidates to receive priority consideration.
"I believe we ought to look in-county first," Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said. "If we can't come up with a consensus amongst the board for somebody that's in the county, then we need to open it up.
"I would prefer to stay local first."
During the last search, in 2016, the board interviewed six local candidates before Janet Graham was offered the position. There were 22 other candidates from across the state who submitted applications.
The board voted in December not to offer Graham a new contract. Graham's contract extends through June 30 this year.
Since the December meeting, Josh Stone, 4th District representative, resigned his seat due to a move outside the 4th Civil District.
Anita Hale joined the board in February following her appointment by the Cumberland County Commissioner.
"I was waiting for the 4th District to be appointed so that you could participate in our search and in our discussions," Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, told Hale.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said he would like the next director of schools to at least have experience with education in the state of Tennessee.
"We need to stay in state, with people who understand our school system," Netherton said. "And I do think we need to make our first priority when we start looking at these résumés people that are either current or previous employees of the Cumberland County school system, because they will understand it best."
Boston asked how the board wants to conduct the search. It could either retain a consultant or manage the search itself.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked if the board could solicit résumés for a period of time.
"Do we need to hire somebody to do that? Let's just start with the basics," she said.
Boston said the board must determine if that's the method it would prefer.
"We could have local people submit their résumés and then set a work session to actually do some interviews," Boston said.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said there had been concern in the past about limiting the pool to only local candidates.
"You've got to advertise the position," he said. "I don't know that you can limit your acceptance to only applicants who live in Cumberland County."
Boston referred to minutes from 2016, when the board advertised the position throughout the state, but locals received first consideration.
"I think we publicize it throughout the state," Boston said. "We get the résumés in. Then we look at locals and have a work session to interview and talk with those, as a board. Then, if we need to look further, we can look at resumes we receive from outside Cumberland County."
Inman asked if the board could limit the search to the Cumberland County school system.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, asked if the position could be viewed as a promotion for a teacher or administrator already employed in the county school system. However, the director of schools is considered the board's sole employee, Patton said.
"The board only has the authority to hire a director, not promote someone to that position," Patton said.
Brock said, "I'm looking for a legal way to do what would be desirable — to reward someone who is already a part of our school system and knows it."
Netherton said that could also discriminate against individuals who may have an interest in the job but are former employees.
Boston said, "I think you have to be careful with how it's done. I think you can hire from within. But if you advertise, you've given a broader range to submit. If we don't find anyone from within, we extend out to those résumés from outside."
Boston asked who would draw up the job description and advertisement.
Patton said, "The duties are statutory. I think we already have one."
Boston said the board could use one previously used. She then asked how the board wants to advertise the position, the time to apply and the process for submitting application materials.
Netherton said he wants to start interviews by the end of March or early April.
The board also determined résumés would be sent to Patton's office to be distributed to the board.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to advance the search process, with advertisement to begin the following week.
The board agreed to issue a job description by early March, possibly March 4. Applicants would have three weeks to submit their materials, with a deadline of March 25. Karge supported the motion.
"When that deadline hits, I would like to see that all applications go out to the board ahead of time so we have some idea who we're looking at," Boston said.
Boston also asked board members to send questions they would like to ask candidates to ensure there is no duplication. She added she would not remove questions from the list, though the questions would be reviewed by Patton for legal purposes.
Karge asked that email not be used to distribute packets to the board due to the "sensitive" information that could be included in the application materials. However, it was noted applications become part of the public record when they are distributed to the board, with copies available to the public through the state's open records law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.