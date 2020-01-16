The Cumberland County Board of Education has a full day planned for its annual planning retreat, set for Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The agenda includes discussion on how to proceed with a search for a new director of schools following the board’s vote in December not to renew its contract with Janet Graham. Her contract expires June 30.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, has asked to discuss extracurricular supplements, the central office organizational chart, access to facilities, school accreditation and retiree health insurance.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, has asked for an overview of the Tennessee Open Meetings and Open Records laws following recent challenges and requests, the chain of command for “reporting issues or gathering information” and representation of the Cumberland County Education Association at school board meetings.
The board will also hear a presentation about the school system’s voluntary pre-kindergarten program and discuss resolutions the Tennessee School Boards Association is seeking support for during the upcoming legislative session.
Other items on the agenda include maintenance efforts at schools and the ongoing testing of school plumbing fixtures for the presence of lead, an update on the bus driver incentive program, an update on the Raptor school visitor software, a salary study and an effort to place a traffic light at North Cumberland Elementary.
The board anticipates the meeting continuing until 3 p.m., though the agenda does not allocate times for discussion of each topic.
The meeting is open to the public.
