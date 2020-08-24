The Cumberland County Board of Education will consider whether or not it will use a critical infrastructure employee designation in the district when the board meets Thursday evening.
The state has said it will allow school districts to designate certain personnel as “critical infrastructure employees.” This designation allows the employees to continue working after being exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
It does not allow individuals who have tested positive to the virus to continue working. Those individuals should be in isolation for ten days and may not return to work until the end of that period and being symptom free for at least 24 hours.
Current state guidelines, however, call on individuals who have been exposed to quarantine for 14 days after their exposure. For individuals who live with someone who has the virus, that could require up to 24 days of quarantine.
The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Education issued additional guidance for school systems last week.
“Self-designation as critical infrastructure by a school district should be considered in consultation with legal counsel and, if pursued, implemented with adequate caution,” reads the letter. “Because a critical infrastructure designation may present a greater opportunity for COVID-19 transmission within schools, there are certain minimum precautions necessary for the Tennessee Department of Health to acknowledge a self-designation made by a school district.”
School districts must adhere to mandatory, school-wide preventative measures, including requiring cloth face coverings; maintaining 3-6 feet between people while on school grounds; prohibiting staff, students and visitors from congregating in hallways, common spaces, cafeterias, or lounge areas where social distancing cannot be maintained; and prohibiting school-sponsored mass gatherings, other than athletic competitions conducted in accordance with TSSAA regulations.
Employees working during a 14-day quarantine period must wear a face covering while on-site. The only time the face covering may be removed is when eating or drinking. At that time, the employee must be at least 6 feet from other people. Employees must be monitored for symptoms daily and may not work if symptoms develop. They must also self-quarantine when not at work and should not attend athletic or extracurricular activities.
Individuals who are “close contacts” must be tested for COVID-19 on or by day 4 after they were last in close contact. If negative, they should retest 3 days later.
“Close contact” is defined as being within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for 10 or more minutes.
Staff with ongoing exposure to the virus — such as a family member living in their household who has tested positive — are considered high risk and must quarantine regardless of the school system’s critical infrastructure designation.
Students must adhere to isolation and quarantine requirements. Staff and students who have previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 are exempt from quarantine and re-testing for three months. They should continue to wear cloth face coverings and maintain social distancing.
The board will also consider a resolution asking the state to place a moratorium on standardized testing for the 2020-’21 school year. The resolution asks that, if testing is done in this school year, that results not be used in district rankings but as a metric of student progress.
Another resolution up for consideration will allow the board to suspend certain policies that may conflict with the school system’s continuous learning plan. Other policies up for consideration include changes to student district records policy, home school policy, and student discrimination, harassment, bullying, cyber-bullying and intimidation policy.
The full agenda may be viewed at BOE Connect from the school system’s website: https://meeting.boeconnect.net/Public/Organization/536.
The board will also meet in a closed session with its attorney at 5:30 p.m., prior to the meetings start at 6 p.m.
Meetings continue to be held via Zoom, with some members attending in person. The public can view the meeting at the Cumberland County Schools, Crossville TN Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m.
