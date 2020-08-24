Alvin Otto, 82, of Crossville, went to be with the Lord after a short illness on Aug. 19, 2020. He was born on March 31, 1938, to Samuel and Katie (Kemp) Otto. He leaves his beloved wife, Mabel (Hershberger) Otto of 61 years, 10 months, and 21 days; and children, David (Miriam) of Crossville…