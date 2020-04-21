The Cumberland County Board of Education will again meet electronically in April, with the meeting streamed live on the school district’s Facebook page.
The board will consider a number of policy changes, many related to the extended closure of the school system amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
The board’s policy committee met last week to discuss a new policy to implement the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and a resolution to suspend various policies for the 2019-’20 school year.
Some of the policies to be suspended involve the grading system for students, reporting student progress and graduation requirements.
The agenda also includes the director of schools search, possible sale of property at Bakers Crossroads, and first and second reading of polices related to the student dress code.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
