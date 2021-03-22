The school system’s mask mandate for students and staff will remain in place for at least another month.
Cumberland County Board of Education Chairman Jim Inman said he would place the matter on the April 22 agenda for the board to consider, but that he wanted to wait until after spring break.
“I’ve looked at our numbers, and every time we’ve had a break — Halloween, Christmas — when we come back, the numbers go up,” Inman said.
“During spring break, they may be going to Florida. They may be going anywhere. And we may have another surge,” he added.
As of Friday, Cumberland County had 91 active cases of COVID-19, up from 63 active cases on March 10. Since March 2020, 123 Cumberland County residents have died from COVID-19, with 5,215 total confirmed cases.
The school system reported six active cases among students and five active cases among staff last week. There were 112 students and 10 staff members in quarantine due to close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
The first school COVID-19 report, issued Sept. 4, reported 12 student and three staff cases, with 119 students and 11 staff members quarantined. Numbers peaked the week of Dec. 18, with active case reports of 45 students and 37 staff members and 562 students and 39 staff quarantined. Schools were closed for two weeks for winter break following that report. Upon return, there were 26 student and 20 staff cases, with 201 students and 14 staff members quarantined.
“I look at all of them. If they’re quarantined, they’re not in school,” Inman said.
Inman said waiting until the April meeting gives the school system a couple of weeks after spring break, which is this week, to evaluate numbers in the community and among students and staff.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said the board had told parents in the fall it would revisit face coverings when conditions warranted it.
“Our cases in the county have been low for several weeks now,” Hamby said. “I think we owe it to our students, staff and parents to revisit this. My suggestion is we take this back to optional face coverings.”
Hamby said she didn’t think the board should delay.
“I think our students and our staff need to have a little bit — we’re not going to go back 100% normal — but they need a little bit of normalcy put back in their life. We’ve got a couple of months of school left. We need to work to try to possibly give them a little bit of that back,” she said.
Hamby agreed to wait until April. There were also questions regarding parliamentary procedure to reconsider prior action of the board.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, requested a representative from the Cumberland County Health Department attend the next meeting to provide input on changing the mask mandate, as well.
Hamby also questioned plans for recognizing seniors in the graduating class.
“We’re not recognizing our seniors and doing class night and awards,” Hamby said, citing information she had heard from several individuals in the community. “Our seniors have worked hard.”
She noted sports activities have continued during the pandemic.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said there had been preliminary discussions about year-end activities for seniors, but nothing has been decided.
“There’s some erroneous information out there that we’re not having class night or we’re not doing this,” Maxwell said. “We started with some preliminary plans, and I mean they were preliminary, meaning subject to change at any time.”
Over the past two weeks, Maxwell said personnel had offered up a variety of suggestions for how to move forward with traditional senior activities.
“It is our intent and our hope, depending on our numbers … that our seniors will get to have graduation as well as lots of options for class night as well as honors banquets we hope our seniors will get to enjoy,” Maxwell said.
“We want to honor our seniors. They are troopers. They are the ones that have endured this.”
Guidance continues to be developed for safety of students, staff and the public.
“It will be with safety protocols in place and there will be some restrictions in place, but we hope things will go in a way that will be pleasing to them,” Maxwell said.
