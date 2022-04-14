The Cumberland County Board of Education selected Putnam County educator William Stepp as the next director of schools.
The appointment came on the second round of ballots during a special-called meeting Tuesday. Stepp received five votes on the final ballot to Rebecca Farley’s four votes.
Stepp, who grew up in Cumberland County, said Wednesday he’d received numerous text messages welcoming him back home following the announcement Tuesday.
“I’m excited, and I’m honored,” said Stepp. “It’s a big move, but I’m excited to get to work.”
Stepp is tapped to follow Director of Schools Ina Maxwell, who announced in January she would retire June 30, 2022. Her contract extended through June 2023.
Tuesday’s BOE meeting opened with a first-round ballot from each board member.
Stepp received three votes on that first ballot, with support from Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative; Jim Inman, 1st District representative; and Tony Brock, 5th District representative.
Farley received four votes on the first ballot, with votes from Anita Hale, 4th District representative; Chris King, 6th District representative; Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative; and Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
Stephanie Barnes received a vote from Stace Karge, 9th District representative, and Michelle Barnett received a vote from Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative.
Without a clear majority, Inman then instructed the board to choose between top vote-getters Stepp and Farley.
Voting for Stepp were Safdie, Parris, Inman, Karge and Brock.
Voting for Farley were Hale, King, Hamby and Boston.
The board then voted unanimously to enter contract negotiations with Stepp. Boston, as chairman of the contract committee, will lead that effort. A special-called meeting will be scheduled to address contract terms including salary and length of the contract.
Stepp has been principal of Upperman High School in Putnam County since 2015. Prior to that he served as a middle school principal and assistant principal.
As a classroom teacher, Stepp served as band director for schools in Putnam and Rutherford counties and assistant band director in Coffee County.
He is a chief warrant officer and commander of the 129th Army Band with the Tennessee Army National Guard.
His professional experience includes serving as president of the Putnam County Education Association and leadership positions with the Tennessee Music Educators Association Conference and Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association Conference.
He was a candidate in the Prospective Superintendents’ Academy sponsored by the Tennessee School Boards Association and Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents for 2022 and serves as a co-facilitator of the Principal Pipeline in Putnam County.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in music from Tennessee Technological University in 1995 and a master’s in music education from Florida State University. He earned an educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from TTU in 2008.
During his interview last Saturday, Stepp said he believes a director of schools should have integrity and promote transparency and communication. Those qualities are essential for building high staff morale, he added.
“Once you’ve created a purposeful community and shown all staff that you appreciate their work, they’re always going to provide more than you ask for,” Stepp said.
His goals for Cumberland County schools include addressing the social-emotional needs of students and supporting them in achieving academic success.
“We need to have systems in place to support the kids to be successful,” he said Wednesday.
Those systems include reducing variability among schools, with a high-quality curriculum in every level.
School staff also need to understand the issues of poverty, special education needs, and social-emotional wellness, many of which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“More students than I’ve ever dealt with are struggling,” Stepp said.
Staffing will be an issue, he added, just as it is for many school systems. But the school system needs to staff its positions with high-quality employees who put students first.
“You’re only as good as your weakest link,” Stepp said. “We have to figure out a way to attract the best of the best in all employees.”
Compensation is an important part of recruiting and retaining quality people, he said. He has had success in recruiting staff to his school by providing what he said was a “purposeful community.”
“Teachers talk to teachers,” he said. “I get calls asking if I have any openings.”
The board can help him achieve those goals and overcome challenges by working as a team, he said.
“I hope I can be a partner with you and be transparent with information that flows back and forth,” Stepp said.
He said he needed to know from board members what their constituents were telling them regarding needs and expectations.
He also said he wants to be out in the schools, meeting with teachers, staff and students to be available to them and better understand their needs.
He said student safety is a top concern, and that bullying must be dealt with at the school level, with education for staff, families and students, thorough investigations to collect information, and clear consequences outlined in the Code of Conduct.
As principal of Upperman High School, Stepp has navigated difficult situations. The school received national media attention last fall when football players led parents and fans in prayer on the football field following a win over Stone Memorial High School.
The school system had advised that teachers and staff could not lead students in prayer, though Supreme Court rulings do not prohibit spontaneous student-led prayer. Students and parents gathered on the field after the game and joined in prayer.
“I got the call a formal complaint came in of our employees leading prayers with children,” Stepp told the board during his interview. “I had to work through that process with the director of schools to be compliant with laws and regulations.
“Baxter is a very proud town and they showed the world they were going to pray. That was their value system in their community. I was proud that they were able to share that with the world, but as an employee of Putnam County Schools, I had to be compliant and I had to come up with a system that was least damaging to that value system,” he said.
The board interviewed seven candidates for the position last week. Karge was not present for the interviews, stating she had been away on a trip that had been planned for two years. She had also not been present at the meeting when the interviews were scheduled, saying she did not receive notice of the meeting.
However, she said she did watch each of the videos of the interviews and reviewed application materials prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
