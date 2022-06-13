After weeks of disagreement, the Cumberland County Board of Education has finalized its 2022-’23 general-purpose budget as of a special-called meeting held June 6, the night before the budget was presented to the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee.
The first item on the agenda that was up for discussion was this year’s salary schedule, which proposed a 4.8% wage increase for all certified employees, and also increased the wages of non-certified workers to be more competitive in the current job market. The salary schedule had previously been passed by the board’s budget committee at a May 31 meeting.
During the June 6 meeting, 1st District Representative Jim Inman recommended the board pass the salary schedule as-is, with two changes. One change would be moving the salary schedule for school secretaries and attendance clerks to be put under the same schedule as the administrative clerks and school bookkeepers. This would increase their wages from $12.75 per hour to $13.50 an hour.
“We’ve had those two positions at the same level for many, many years, and now all of a sudden we have taken the school attendance clerk and moved them back, and I just don’t feel that’s fair to them,” Inman explained.
The other change would be to both certified and non-certified supervisor salaries. Previously, the budget committee had agreed to give these positions a 4.8% wage increase, along with an additional 1% increase on top of that. Under Inman’s new recommendation, the position would now only receive a 1.5% wage increase total for the year. Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, immediately seconded the motion.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked Inman to meet halfway concerning the wages, as she felt it was unfair to those who held those positions.
“I just think that’s kind of harsh,” Karge said.
Inman then amended the motion to allow for supervisors to receive a 2% wage increase instead.
“Here’s where my hesitation is,” Karge said. “I understand when you’re in the upper scales, those numbers start multiplying, but on the flip side of that, I don’t want anyone to feel that they’re not appreciated.”
“This has nothing to do with whether we appreciate them or not,” Inman said. “They’ve got a good job over here at central office. I don’t think we’re gonna have anybody quit because they get a 2% increase instead of 4.8%. I’m tired of people here [at central office] getting huge pay raises, and the people out in the schools—their pay raises are less than half of what they get over here.”
The motion passed 8-1, with Karge voting no.
Inman then moved to ask that no employee take a wage cut this school year, as he had been told that a few people would be taking a pay cut in their hourly wage on the new pay scale.
Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris clarified to Inman this had been discussed during the salary presentation at a May 16 budget meeting.
“There was about eight or 10 people that would fall into that category, and it was shared at that point that we would have to move them on the scale to ensure that no one would get paid less,” Harris said.
Hamby then pointed out that a maintenance custodian who worked for Cumberland County Schools for 26 years would be making $19.90 per hour on the old pay scale, but with the new one they would be making $19.78 per hour, a cut in pay.
“They would have to be adjusted to where they don’t get a cut,” Harris clarified. “No one will get a pay cut.”
“That’s something we’ll have to identify case by case; we’re gonna have to hand-calculate those folks,” Harris added. “We will have to adjust those, and we’ll document that.”
The board passed Inman’s second motion unanimously, and then passed both the federal and school nutrition budgets unanimously as well.
Then came the discussion of the general-purpose budget, which stalled in the budget committee due to maintenance spending, new positions and the level of fund reserves.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, moved for a compromise on the budget.
This year, the total expenditures on the budget are about $66.3 million, and the beginning fund balance for the year will be equal to about $12.3 million, a historic high for the board.
Boston’s compromise is to maintain the 3% fund balance that is required by the state, which equals $1,989,233, but to also maintain $2,128,844 on top of that in the fund balance.
“It is a concession on my part in order to try to make everybody happy, try to keep our maintenance happy, and try to give us some choices for the bulletin board,” Boston said.
Boston’s suggestion would leave $664,000 left over to fund “bulletin board” projects, which have been discussed as additional wants the schools have for the upcoming school year. The board had not yet decided which items to pass into the budget at this point, and the full list included:
• Two mental health counselors ($150,000)
• One district-wide behavioral specialist ($75,000)
• Coaching supplement pay ($52,000)
• Teacher pay for ballgame duty ($66,000)
• Tennis court repairs for CCHS and SMHS ($925,000)
• Pay increase for substitute teachers ($87,000)
• Part-time maintenance clerk position ($14,000)
• Coordinated School Health Nurse position ($51,000)
• Three career and technical education middle school teachers ($200,000)
In total, it would cost $1.62 million to include every item in this budget’s school year.
Boston also added to the motion that all positions added to the budget through the bulletin board items (such as mental health counselors and CTE teachers) be on a one-year contract, until the board knows what the state’s new funding formula, TISA, will cover in upcoming years.
Karge said she felt uncomfortable with leaving only $664,000 to fund the bulletin board projects, as she was unsure of what the board could afford to pass with this amount of money.
“I’m all for a rainy day fund, but we’re already rainy,” Karge said.
“I think we need to err on the side of caution, because of the building programs we’re gonna be embarking on, and I don’t think we’ve ever had a building program that’s come in under budget,” Inman said. “They have always been over budget, and I do not feel comfortable leaving the new board and the new director of schools with just a real small amount of money in that fund balance and not be able to finish those projects.”
Inman then said that he would be willing to exclude the tennis court repairs, as it would save nearly $1 million.
“These are wants, not necessarily needs,” Boston added. “These are not salaries, these are not bathroom partitions, these are not electricity; these are what they have developed that are above and beyond our normal budget.”
“The total without the tennis courts is $695,000. The coordinated school health nurse position is an ESSER position. ESSER has been funding that position, and I’m not certain that we can afford to pick up every position that ESSER has funded,” Boston continued.
Inman agreed with Boston, saying that he felt those two bulletin board items could likely not be added to the budget.
The position includes assisting Marsha Polson, CCS school nurse coordinator, with insurance reimbursement, CSH programming and screenings, and providing additional coverage for the school nurse clinics as needed. Since ESSER funds for this position will no longer be provided in the upcoming school year, it would be up to the schools themselves to pay for it.
Karge asked Polson how it would affect her if they were unable to fund the position that she had asked for.
“It has been a true benefit and has helped me tremendously,” Polson said. “This person has not only helped with COVID tracking, but also has helped with every function, has helped with all of the screenings that Cumberland County did that other counties did not do, due to not having staffing.”
“Because staffing has been difficult for PRNS, sometimes both she and I would fill in when someone called in. Several times that had happened,” Polson said.
This position has covered a nursing clinic 54 times in the last year, according to a fact sheet included with the bulletin board items.
“The number of mental health, the number of every chronic condition has almost doubled,” Polson said. “And with that comes more intense nursing need, and so where I have been able to utilize this person as double for the Phoenix School and to help myself, we have more specific needs that require a nurse to be on staff at Phoenix all the time.”
Boston’s motion passed 8-1, with Karge voting against the motion. Boston then made a motion to pass the budget with all of the amendments, with Karge voting against this, as well.
The last discussion was a budget amendment, which moved more funding toward the bus fuel budget due to rising costs in gas and the increased usage of the bus for the summer program. The board unanimously passed this amendment.
At the County Budget Committee meeting on June 7, commissioners gave preliminary approval of the budget.
