The Cumberland County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting Wednesday to elect officers for the coming year.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The board will be electing a chairman, vice chairman, parliamentarian and Tennessee Legislative Network representative as well as appointing a board recorder to keep official minutes of board meetings.
The board includes four new members who were sworn into office in August: Elizabeth Stull, 1st District; Sheri Nichols, 3rd District; Nicholas Davis, 5th District; and Shannon Stout, 9th District. Becky Hamby, 7th District, was elected to a second term.
They join Robert Safdie, 2nd District; Anita Hale, 4th District; Chris King, 6th District; and Teresa Boston, 8th District. These board members will serve through August 2024, when their terms expire.
Board officers are elected and committees assigned each September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.