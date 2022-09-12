The Cumberland County Board of Education will hold a special-called meeting Wednesday to elect officers for the coming year.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.

The board will be electing a chairman, vice chairman, parliamentarian and Tennessee Legislative Network representative as well as appointing a board recorder to keep official minutes of board meetings.

The board includes four new members who were sworn into office in August: Elizabeth Stull, 1st District; Sheri Nichols, 3rd District; Nicholas Davis, 5th District; and Shannon Stout, 9th District. Becky Hamby, 7th District, was elected to a second term.

They join Robert Safdie, 2nd District; Anita Hale, 4th District; Chris King, 6th District; and Teresa Boston, 8th District. These board members will serve through August 2024, when their terms expire.

Board officers are elected and committees assigned each September.

