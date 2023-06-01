All certified employees at Cumberland County Schools will be receiving an 8% wage increase in the upcoming school year, following the Board of Education’s unanimous decision when finalizing their budget Wednesday night.
“My concentration, obviously, this year, is on teachers,” said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, at the school board’s May 30 budget committee meeting. “I’m not devaluing anybody’s position at all—it’s not discriminatory, no disrespect, I understand.”
The decision followed a tense May 24 budget committee meeting that saw heated debate among board members and school employees alike after a few board members suggested cutting the supervisors’ proposed wage increases by half.
Certified employees in the school district includes teachers, assistant principals, principals and supervisors, according to Kim Bray, the schools’ director of human resources and acting chief financial officer.
Classified (non-certified) employees are slated to receive a 4% raise. Bray said all classified employees received high raises last year, which she described as “long overdue.”
The wage increases for certified employees are being enacted as a part of Gov. Bill Lee’s initiative to bring the starting salary for certified teachers in Tennessee up to $50,000 by 2026.
Boston started the discussion of salaries on May 30 by saying, “After some reflection, and looking at it and talking to several individuals, I’m going to propose in a new motion that we do 8% for all certified and 4% for classified.”
This motion signified a change of heart for Boston in comparison to the previous May 24 meeting, where she successfully proposed a motion to only give teachers and assistant principals 8% raises, while cutting all other supervisors’ raises to 4%.
The May 24 meeting
Boston’s move to half supervisor raises quickly drew debate from those present at the May 24 meeting.
Director of Schools William Stepp said, “I wouldn’t advise to discriminate against certain groups of my employees.”
Boston responded, “Looking at it, I’m not discriminating against your employees. They’re our employees as well.”
Boston said her decision was justified in the name of fairness across wage increases.
“If I take a teacher who makes an average salary of $47,000, in three years her salary will increase about $11,000,” Boston explained. “If I take Central Office leadership and I add the same 8%, in three years they will be somewhere around a $26,000 increase. I’ve got to get the teachers up—that’s my opinion.”
In response, Bray noted that pay for supervisors often looks higher than it actually is for the amount of work they do, as supervisors tend to work 240 days a year while teachers work 200 days a year.
Despite Boston’s argument that supervisors currently make comparable wages to other counties, Stepp said this could easily change by the start of the next school year.
“Every county around us is doing these raises for all their employees,” Stepp said.
Boston responded, “But we have to be concerned with Cumberland County.”
Chris King, 6th District representative, voiced concerns that supervisors could migrate to other nearby school districts for better pay if they do not receive adequate raises this year.
Boston said, “Well, we may lose some, we may gain some. But, I think 4% is a very fair raise.”
Boston said last year, the school board chose to give teachers and principals a 4% raise, as well as 2% to the supervisors, signifying the board’s commitment to increasing wages. She also noted the supplemental pay supervisors get in addition to their salary.
Stepp said he still would not recommend cutting the supervisors’ raise in half.
“We have hard-working, great educators who rose to the top, who wanted to take leadership positions to make the schools better,” Stepp said. “They’re very motivated, great people that do a lot for what they’re being paid.”
Boston asked, “And teachers do not?”
Stepp answered, “Don’t put words in my mouth, I did not say that. I said everybody’s doing a great job, so everybody should receive the same raise. That’s my recommendation.”
Sheri Nichols, 3rd District representative, asked if the district has the money to give these raises to supervisors, and Stepp responded that there is no fiscal reason not to, as the raises have already been balanced in the budget.
Boston agreed that the money is there, but said she felt the schools should focus on the teachers this year.
Nichols said, “So, the supportive services that Central Office gives, supports the teachers. If we lose these people, then how do we keep moving?”
Boston responded, “We’re not going to—well, I’m not going to say we we’re not going lose these people. If that’s the case, why have we not lost teachers?”
Nichols said, “I think we’ve held everybody because they love what they do and they love the kids, but I think we need to honor them for that, as well. If we have the money, why can’t we honor them for that?”
King suggested allowing supervisors in the meeting to share their perspectives, which quickly escalated the debate.
“I don’t quite understand it—well, I do. I do understand it, because I know the attitude everybody has toward the supervisors here in this main office,” said Scott Maddox, Cumberland County Schools’ ninth-12th grade supervisor.
“It’s been said many times, it’s been quoted in the newspaper by a county commissioner last year that we make too much money up here. That’s quoted by a county commissioner. And that’s the attitude that this board has,” Maddox continued.
Maddox said part of his disappointment comes from the difficulty of receiving credentials to become a supervisor in comparison with the benefits reaped from the position.
“How much money have we spent personally on our education? This is the only profession I know of that we have to spend $20,000 to get a $3,000 raise,” Maddox said.
Boston responded, “And that’s a personal choice.”
Maddox said, “If you’re a classroom teacher, that’s also a personal choice.”
Bo Magnusson, the schools’ director of emergency management, also expressed disappointment in the motion. Magnusson said he found it arrogant of the board to insinuate that supervisors wouldn’t leave their positions.
“We’ve got two positions we can’t fill now, and that’s the start,” Magnusson said.
He continued, “What message are we sending to everyone below a principal right now?” ‘Stay where you’re at, you stay right there. Don’t you dare aspire to lead. Don’t you dare aspire to take on additional responsibility, because when you get up here, we no longer value you.’”
Boston said she felt what she was saying was being taken out of context, and that she appreciates supervisors but wants to focus on uplifting teachers.
Magnusson asked, “Some of us are knocking on the door to get out of here, and some of us may leave sooner than we planned, because if we’re not valued, what’s the point when we can be valued elsewhere?
“Back to what Kim [Bray] said, there’s 40 days more that we work, so that raise is disproportionate—it looks bigger, but part of that is because we’re working 40 more days,” he continued. “That’s not a raise. When you leave the classroom and you work for 40 more days, that’s not a raise, that’s working 40 more days.”
“When you get a supplement on top of that for the additional duties, for the responsibilities of being a supervisor, that’s the raise,” Magnusson concluded.
Boston said that “value has nothing to do with it” and that she would no longer partake in the conversation.
“I understand Mr. King asked for you to speak for this very purpose, which is very detrimental, because then it becomes on us,” Boston said.
Nichols said, “It is on us, Teresa. It is very much on us. Disrespecting them by not giving them the raise—they’re gonna leave. These people are getting offered jobs in other places, and they’re gonna leave.”
Nichols recounted her memory of last year’s decision to give teachers a 4% raise and supervisors a 2% raise, saying the supervisors were extremely frustrated with the decision.
“I’ve never seen such disappointment. Honestly, I don’t know why they work here,” Nichols continued.
Shannon Stout, 9th District, said, “As we’re looking at the budget, and where we’re gonna put our buckets of money, we need to be sure that we’re looking at our strategic plan, and one of the big parts of that was making sure that we’re retaining and attracting top talent.”
After ending the discussion, the budget committee passed Boston’s motion 2-1 on May 24, with Boston and 4th District representative Anita Hale voting for the motion, and King voting against the motion. Nichols and Stout are not part of the budget committee.
The May 30 meeting
Boston’s motion Tuesday would undo the motion passed at the May 24 meeting.
King welcomed the new motion, but Hale still had reservations, citing the supervisors’ supplementary pay as a reason to not give them the full 8% raise.
Boston responded, “We’ve got some salary scale problems, and I think everybody would agree to that. I would like to task this budget committee to start looking at those salary scales, and to try to get those to where it makes some sense.”
Boston’s suggestion reflect’s one of Stepp’s future goals for the school budget, which would utilize one certified salary schedule rather than two—a base pay scale and a supplemental pay scale. Stepp said at a previous meeting that he suggested this because the district’s current salary schedules make calculating payroll tedious.
Boston explained that her motion to give all certified employees an 8% raise comes with a contingency—that she would add a second motion to have the budget committee look toward fixing the salary schedule throughout the year. Boston said this could involve another salary study, or even getting rid of supplements.
Stepp confirmed, “I’ve already started talking to other school systems, looking at their salary scales.”
The committee unanimously voted both to proceed with an 8% raise for all certified employees and to task the budget committee to look into the salary schedules. The vote on May 30 makes the previous decision null.
The school board unanimously confirmed this decision when they finalized the budget on May 31. The school system was scheduled to present its budget to the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee June 1.
