Some members of the Cumberland County Board of Education expressed concern at a request for an overnight field trip submitted by the high school soccer teams.
“I know my vote is going to lose, but I would just make the suggestion that they please be careful,” Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said during the Jan. 28 meeting of the board. “I wish them good luck, but I can’t in good conscience approve this.”
Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School both sought permission to compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup Tournament March 19-21 in Gatlinburg.
The board granted its approval with a 6-3 vote.
Karge questioned sending students on an overnight trip during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The board had previously approved some out-of-state and overnight trips, most recently for the CCHS cheer team to attend the National Cheer Competition in Orlando, FL, originally scheduled for February. The cheerleading competition has been rescheduled to later in the April.
“Is this a regular tournament or a championship?” Karge asked.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, moved to approve the trips, supported by Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “It does help our players be visible to college scouts. I’m relaying that information. We will follow the board’s wishes.”
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, said, “As a matter of conscience, I have to not agree with this motion. I just think that it’s a terrible precedent to set and I can’t support it.”
Safdie noted there were new strains of the novel coronavirus circulating and vaccination efforts would not reach teachers, parents or students for some time.
Schools returned to the “green” metric of its school reopening plan last week after being on remote and virtual learning the first two weeks of the semester and in the “yellow” metric the following two weeks. The number of active cases in Cumberland County declined on Sunday to 225.
However, the county recorded six additional deaths over the weekend, with 86 residents dying from the virus since the pandemic began in March.
On Friday, there were 8 students and 6 staff members with active cases of COVID-19 in the school system. There were 113 students and 4 staff members quarantined due to being in close contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, noted basketball teams were nearing the end of their regular season games and will soon begin district, regional, and possibly state tournament appearances.
“We do have some excellent basketball teams competing right now,” he said.
“They’re going to be facing a situation very similar to what the soccer teams are asking permission to do. I don’t like it, either. I don’t want to be a part of putting any of our kids at risk, but they’ve put the time in.”
State tournaments would require overnight stays, he added.
Karge said the SMHS team had indicated the booster club had provided funding to rent a cabin for the team to stay in for the trip.
“That concerns me. When we talk about social distancing, when we talk about the precautions that we’re putting our kids through every day at the schools, it seems to me counterintuitive,” she said.
Inman said, “I’m concerned, as well, but we have approved other teams to go overnight. I just feel like we need to be consistent.”
Voting in favor of allowing the teams to compete in the March tournament were Inman; Brock; Boston; Anita Hale, 4th District representative; Chris King, 6th District representative; and Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative.
Voting against were Safdie, Karge and Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative.
In other action, the following items were approved as part of the consent agenda without discussion:
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School
•Contract with SimplePix for school photography at Martin Elementary in the 2021-’22 school year
•Disposal of surplus property from the technology department, Pleasant Hill Elementary, Homestead Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, CCHS, food service department, special education department, federal programs, and SMHS
•Executive approval of a donation of a storage shed to Homestead Elementary cafeteria storage
