Few of the changes recommended by the policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education change the heart of the policies.
Instead, changes were recommended to make policies easier to understand and to comply with changes in state law.
“I just like for something we have as a policy to be clear, concise so that both we understand it, educational professionals understand it, but so will the public,” said Tony Brock, 5th District representative and chairman of the policy committee.
The textbook selection, distribution and care policy, 4.401, had numerous changes in wording.
“I think the intent of the policy is pretty straightforward,” Brock said.
The policy notes that the local textbook selection committee recommends textbooks approved by the state textbook commission to the local board of education. Procedures are to be in place for citizens to review proposed textbooks and instructional materials prior to adoption by the board. Parents or guardians can inspect all textbooks, instructional materials, teaching materials, handouts and tests used in the classroom.
The following policy changes were also recommended for approval:
•Charter School Applications, policy 1.901, to update legal references and notes that appeals can be filed with the Tennessee Charter School Commission
•Sick Leave, policy 5.302, changing school system to school district, with recommendation the board develop a sick leave policy for noncertified personnel to incorporate into the sick leave policy
•Interrogations and Searches, policy 6.303, changing administrator to principal or designee, with much of the policy removed as administrative procedures
•Physical Examinations and Immunizations, policy 6.402, noting that physical exams are required for each student when entering school for the first time or participating on athletic teams, with the school system providing screening tests required by the Tennessee Department of Education and the Department of Health, with updated legal references
•Medicines, policy 6.405, changing child to student, and allowing students with asthma to self-administer an inhaler, with updated legal references
•Special Education, policy 6.500, noting that the director of schools will develop administrative procedures related to restraint permitted by state law, including personnel authorized to use isolation and restraint, training requirements for personnel working with special education student and incident reporting procedures
