At their Oct. 27 meeting, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved the job description for a brand new position in Central Services, the deputy director of operations.
At the budget committee meeting held Nov. 1, the committee zeroed in on the new position, questioning how it would fit into the current budget.
Reporting to the director of schools, this position is responsible for the district’s operational departments (such as inventory, maintenance, technology, transportation school nutrition, emergency management, human resources, finance, etc.)
This position will manage each department’s daily activities, establish procedures, evaluate performance, implement changes when necessary, and ensure adherence to all federal and state regulations.
“This is a common position in school systems our size to establish an oversight mechanism for all the different operations,” said William Stepp, the director of schools. “This person would have to be someone very experienced in handling operations of a large organization.”
In the job description approved by the board, it states that applicants would need a Bachelor’s degree in Business, Management or Logistics, as well as 10 years of senior level supervisor experience in operations. Stepp described it as being the lateral equivalent to the chief academic officer position, but on the operations side rather than the academic side of the school system.
“My intent is to always be a good steward of taxpayers’ money. I am not trying to add positions to waste hard-earned tax money,” Stepp said. “What I am trying to do is add efficiency to our processes on the operations side, that I predict will save more than this person’s salary.”
“This is almost like a specialized area. I personally have never worked with a deputy director; I don’t have a concept of what they do,” Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said. “I do know school districts who do have them, and they operate very smoothly. This is all new to us.”
Stepp added that this position also helps advise the board to create budgets and operations, improving projects and project management, and more in order to help the school get the most out of its budget.
Boston noted since this position is non-certified, meaning the individual is not required to have a teaching certificate, the salary estimate for a position of this level is uncertain.
“We have a non-certified scale that is now in place. But this is also a professional position,” Boston said. “Do you have any idea as to what this particular position would merit?”
Stepp responded that across all school systems in Tennessee, the average yearly salary for this position would be between $97,000 and $99,000.
Chris King, 6th District representative, suggested that the board set a salary range based on the applicant’s experience level in the field. Boston pointed out that if they set a range, they need to find a starting point, as the position does not fit into any of the other non-certified position pay scales.
“If we go on the non-certified salary that we have in place at this point, with 10 years of experience, we’re talking $50,000 a year. I’m not certain we can find what we’re looking for in that range,” Boston said.
“I don’t want us to set the salary too high and us not be able to sustain it, because we have to continue to go up from there,” said Anita Hale, 4th District representative. “I know this person has to have a degree of some sort and doesn’t have to have a teaching degree necessarily, but I just keep wondering where we’re going to get the money for this position.”
Boston responded that the money for this position would be there for this year, but until the district is sure what TISA is going to provide next year, the recurring cost for this position may not be feasible for the school system.
“We are not in the money-making business,” Hale said. “We rely on a lot — the taxpayers paying for us, what the commission gives us — we don’t make money as a school system.”
Boston noted that while $99,000 per year is the state average for this position, this does not necessarily have to be the starting pay for the position. She then moved to have a starting point of $80,000 per year and to approve up to $95,000 for the Deputy Director salary.
“Being so highly specialized, we have to be careful of who’s in that position. We want to make sure it’s a person who can handle those many specialties,” Stepp said.
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, suggested a range between $90,000 and $97,000 instead. Boston responded that she felt having a bigger range would allow for more flexibility that Stepp may need, and that if Stepp needed to hire someone at a higher salary than the $95,000 limit, he could approach the board for approval.
The budget committee unanimously approved the salary range, and this will be brought to the full board for discussion and approval at the next meeting, on Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.