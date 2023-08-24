A third-party facility policy may be in the works for the Cumberland County school system.
The Board of Education’s contract committee last Thursday asked board attorney Earl Patton to look at existing policies to see if the matter is covered under existing policies or if a new policy will need to be drafted and considered by the board’s policy committee.
“I just really want it to be defined,” said board Chair Teresa Boston, 8th District, during the contract committee’s meeting Thursday.
At issue is a hitting/practice facility contracted for construction at Stone Memorial High School. The SMHS Baseball Boosters has signed on to build and pay for the construction of the building planned as part of the school’s athletic facilities.
Boston said one of the Boosters, Pete Bisbee, had entered into a $318,000 contract for the hitting/practice facility.
She said the contract has a January 2024 finish date.
“I was kind of shocked to see that that had been entered,” she added.
Boston said the project was brought to the board’s building and grounds committee in November, with the board approving the project in December for $150,000.
“Their out-of-pocket expense is $150,000,” Director of Schools William Stepp said. “I think they’re getting everything else donated.”
Both Boston and Patton said they had not seen the contract prior to its authorization, with Patton saying he had been unaware of it until Boston brought it to his attention.
Boston said she wanted to task Stepp and Patton to obtain the documents that have been issued to date so the committee can see what’s going on with the project.
“So the school district is protected,” she added. “Right now, according to the contract, there’s so many things that are right, and so many things that could go wrong.”
Excavation has begun for the new facility, which is to be constructed in phases to allow the Boosters to raise funding.
“They are paying as they go,” Stepp said. “There are no loans connected to this project.”
“But still, there needs to be certain documents in place that go along with protecting the school district, and protecting, quite frankly, Mr. Bisbee and the contractor,” Boston said. “And I don’t think we have those documents. And if we don’t have those documents, we need to.”
Other board members in attendance were Sheri Nichols, 3rd District; Anita Hale, 4th District; Chris King, 6th District; Rebecca Hamby, 7th District; and Shannon Stout, 9th District.
