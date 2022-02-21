Earlier this month, the Cumberland County Board of Education’s salary committee recommended bringing in an outside consulting firm to study job descriptions and pay for non-certified school employees.
Monday evening, during a special meeting, the school board followed up on that recommendation by unanimously approving the proposal.
Through a budget amendment, the board allocated $30,000 for the study, with the funds transferring from a software line that is not ready for purchase.
Following a brief discussion in which board members concurred on the need to increase the pay for non-certified employees, Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, made the motion for Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, and Kim Bray, director of human resources, to choose from three to four consulting firms and proceed with the study.
Boston said a salary increase is something that’s been needed for a long time.
“This is a starting point,” said Boston, who had contacted a firm regarding a study of non-exempt employees and their salaries several years ago and was quoted a price of $30,000. The pandemic put the study on hold.
Bray said Frog Consulting Services quoted a price of $21,000 for the study, which would be based on the number of positions in the district and provide analysis of job descriptions, pay and placement, and make recommendations for changes.
“Anything under $25,000 is good,” Bray said.
The district continues to struggle to fill non-certified positions, and low pay is frequently cited as the main factor.
Board chairman Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he doesn’t see how they can keep anyone when some fast-food places are paying $10-$12 an hour.
Harris concurred, saying prospective non-certified employees are all in until they hear the pay.
“They can drive down the road and see fast food paying more than a lot of these positions,” Harris said.
Preceding the special meeting, the budget committee voted on a proposal for coaches and others involved with extracurricular activities to receive bonuses based on athletic service. The plan calls for $52,000 to be paid in the first year and a 10% increase for every five years of coaching experience.
Committee member Stace Karge, 9th District, made the motion to approve the proposal, developed largely by Stone Memorial wrestling coach and math teacher Brian Parker.
“We should at least have the board take a look at it,” said Karge, whose motion failed for lack of a second.
Anita Hale, District 4 representative, said she’d like to give everyone a raise but there’s only so much money to go around.
Boston then moved to table the request, which was approved.
“I want to wait until we get all the requests in during budget season,” she said.
