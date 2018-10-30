Cumberland County Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding between the BOE and the Cumberland County Education Association in an 8-1 vote during its monthly meeting last week.
Representatives from both boards have met in collaborative conference meetings working toward the agreement for nearly two years.
The agreement includes a resolution to the long-debated subject of health insurance premium increases for BOE certified employees who cover a spouse on their plan.
Theresa Boston, 8th District representative and BOE chairman, said the most drastic plan change recommended by the collaborative conferencing team was for teachers choosing employee+spouse coverage.
The group proposed a phase in on the premium increase over a two-year period. The current charge for spouse coverage is $44 month. The new rate beginning Jan. 1, 2019 will increase to $190 per month and in 2020 it will increase to $337.
The current charge for family coverage will increase from the current rate of $263 per month to $328 per month beginning Jan. 1, 2019. In 2020 the rate will increase to $337.
The increase is estimated to be $4,048 after the second year and is based on a premium of $7,181 with 45-percent employee paid, and 55-percent BOE paid.
Following the recommendation will save the BOE an estimated $200,284 the first year and an overall estimated savings of $353,144.
Employee only and employee+children plans remain fully covered by the school system.
Boston moved to approve to the MOU with the 45/55 split phased in over a two-year period with the agreement to run with the life of the MOU unless it comes back on the table to renegotiate.
The MOU agreement will run for a three-year term from Oct. 31,2018 through Nov. 1, 2021.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, supported Boston’s motion.
During a roll-call vote the following remarks were made:
Josh Stone, 4th District representative, said, “This is still not my preferred insurance method but I like this better than what was originally approved, so I vote yes.”
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said, “I’m like Mr. Stone. This is not my preferred situation, but I’ll vote yes.”
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said, “I’m going to go on record saying I’m not real happy either, but yes.”
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, voted no.
Members of the Cumberland County Collaborative Conferencing Team included:
Management personnel
Teresa Boston, BOE chairperson
Rebecca Farley, PK-8 supervisor
Janet Graham, director of schools
Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer
Liz Broderick, human resource officer
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer
Representatives of professional employees
Julia Timson, CCEA president
Kim Wattenbarger, CCEA vice president
Brian Reeves, SMHS teacher
Robin Inman, South RTI coordinator
Shella Rimmer, CCS Alt. School teacher
Lee Houston, Brown Elementary librarian
