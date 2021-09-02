With a deadline looming the next morning, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved a $15 million grant application for federal COVID-19 relief funds Thursday. But the board also agreed to revisit the spending included in that plan and earlier federal relief grant applications after concerns were raised about the board’s oversight for those federal budget proposals.
“This board has no input on how those funds are spent,” Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said. “We haven’t had the first meeting to discuss any expenditures.”
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, has provided three rounds of funding. The last two rounds come to $21 million for the school system to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Boston said the board had not had a say on how ESSER 2 or 3 would be spent. ESSER 2 was funded in the spring.
Boston moved that no further funds be spent or obligated until the board could review and approve the expenditures, supported by Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said the $6.7 million in ESSER 2 funds had been committed, much of it going to bonus payments for teachers and school personnel last spring. Some of those funds have also been used to pay for interventionists and a learning loss coordinator for the school system, many of whom are currently working.
The ESSER 3 application, about $15 million, was due to the state the following day.
“It would be sad to lose $15 million for this district,” Maxwell said.
Boston said she did not want to slow down the process, but she was concerned the board had not been able to discuss the spending plan or set priorities for the federal funding.
In April, the board approved a letter to participate in ESSER 3, but there had not been a spending plan presented, Boston said. The lengthy application had been updated just that day. She questioned $9.5 million for building improvements for an auditorium at Cumberland County High School and additions at schools using portable classrooms.
“Did any board member sitting up here authorize or even was allowed to discuss … as a collective group, in a committee, that was never presented to us,” Boston said. “That is one half of the federal funds that we have been so graciously given.”
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said she had spoken privately with Maxwell about the proposed building improvements in the plan. She added the grant also included money for HVAC improvements.
Boston said the situation could have been handled through a meeting with the budget committee, presenting information and talking with them. But, she added that saying the board has “no authority” over those federal funds was “insulting.”
Other districts have been meeting for months regarding the federal funding, she added.
“I’m not saying I’m going to disagree with the expenditures,” Boston said. “What I’m saying is I want input to do my job.”
Chris King, chairman of the budget committee, which includes Boston and Karge, said he had not received any requests for a meeting of the panel to be called.
Maxwell said the board approved ESSER 1 funding in June 2020. That included money for technology, personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other items to mitigate the spread of the virus in the school system.
She said the board approved ESSER 2 in February 2021. Boston countered the board didn’t vote on the federal grant, instead approving a budget resolution to provide bonus payments for employees not eligible for bonus payments through the federal grant.
It was also part of the overall federal budget approved by the board in May, Maxwell said.
In April, the board approved allowing the school system to participate in ESSER 3, Maxwell said. She offered a detailed review of ESSER 1, 2 and 3 in June.
“When these things are presented, that is an opportunity for input,” the director said.
Guidelines for the latest round of federal spending have continued to change during the process, Maxwell added. The most recent changes were late July and early August.
A key component of the ESSER 3 funding requirements was a needs assessment. Maxwell said various groups were surveyed to identify needs and priorities. The board was emailed July 14 and invited to participate in a stakeholder survey. That closed July 28.
On Aug. 20, results of that survey were emailed to board members along with a note they could discuss those results with the federal programs office in greater detail at their convenience.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he had met with federal programs.
Boston said the board was not a “stakeholder,” but the “governing body” of the school system, elected by the citizens.
Maxwell said she emailed Boston in June, asking her to meet regarding the federal funds, but Boston’s response was, “When this is resolved.”
Boston said, “This is not on you, Ina. This is me urging this board to participate in the decision making for the expenditures for $21 million. There has not been one meeting. There has not been one sit down.”
A monthly board meeting wasn’t the best venue for having those discussions, she said, but no committee meetings have been held on the topic.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, agreed major budget items should go before the budget committee.
“But if a process wasn’t followed, I think your motion will inform the director that, if it’s approved, this is what the board expects,” he said.
Inman said Boston’s motion could delay the grant process and result in losing the federal money. With the application due in Nashville the next day, the board did not have time to call a budget committee meeting and a special-called meeting of the board.
Maxwell said the board could revise the application, but she said the needs assessment must still be part of the process.
“It’s not what Ina Maxwell wants. It’s what that needs assessment determined. That’s why the summary was sent out last week,” she said. “I will not sit here and let anyone think that I have not done my job.”
Inman noted the needs assessment was part of the director’s presentation on the agenda for that night.
Boston said, “The day before it is due? We have no time to respond. We have no time to question. I’ve not even seen that document yet. And that is not fair to this board.”
Boston said the summary had not communicated effectively to her what that needs assessment had indicated were priority areas to consider.
“What about the electrical at North? I’ve not heard anything else about it. That’s a very high-ticket item,” Boston said.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said the auditorium at CCHS had been part of the 1962 construction plan, but was cut due to funding and, despite several attempts over the years, had never been built.
The needs assessment states the auditorium would provide space for fine arts classes, a place to complete state testing requirements and to allow for student assemblies while allowing for social distancing. Research, the document notes, shows fine arts activities and instruction assists in learning loss remediation and addressing student social and emotional needs.
“I don’t want the public to think we just willy-nilly decided that’s what we needed. It was based on results that were given to us, and there are reasons why it was included, and there is research to support that,” Maxwell said.
Brock asked Boston to restate her motion, which she did. However, Maxwell noted that putting expenditures from ESSER 2 on hold meant she would need to send people home who are paid from that grant — the learning loss coordinator and interventionists at the schools.
“We’re not sending anybody home, especially the interventionists or the learning loss coordinator,” Boston said.
She amended her motion to exclude staff members and equipment and supplies to support those positions, supported by Hamby.
Maxwell said, “We need to meet this deadline … I have exercised as much caution as possible to ensure that we do this correctly.”
She recommended the ESSER 3 application be submitted to meet the deadline.
“Everything that was written in those narratives came from the needs assessment,” Maxwell continued. “Once the application has been approved from the state level, then we can meet and you can suggest revisions.”
She said that she felt the state would allow revisions if the board determined it wanted to change the spending plan.
Boston said, “She is going to have to submit the grant. But she has stated that revisions can be made.”
Maxwell said, “As long as it meets the allowability and the needs assessment. And we may think it’s allowable, and the state can say no.”
Voting in favor of the motion were Safdie, Brock, Boston, Hamby, and Anita Hale, 4th District representative. Voting against were King, Karge and Inman. Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, passed.
The board then voted to approve the ESSER 3 funding application, supported by Brock. The motion passed with Boston voting no.
