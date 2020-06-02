Efforts to secure county support for repairs at the Cumberland Homesteads Tower continue, as the finance committee is set to evaluate architects for the needed roofing project Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The property owner — the Cumberland County school system — has no problem allowing repairs to proceed at the site, but several members of the Cumberland County Board of Education were surprised to learn the school system owns the historic landmark.
“Obviously, we don’t have funds to contribute to a historic structure such as the tower. But it certainly is a unique landmark in our county, and I can see there would be some pros and cons to this board actually being the owner of that property,” Earl Patton, attorney, told the Cumberland County Board of Education last week.
The federal government had owned the property as part of the 1930s New Deal resettlement program. The tower served as the administration building and water tower for the farms and homes of the Cumberland Homesteads.
The school established for the community sits behind it, now serving students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The federal government turned the land over to the county in 1946. In 1952, the Cumberland County Commission, then called the county court, gave it to the school system.
The school board granted the Homestead Tower Association a 99-year lease for the structure in 1980. Today, the tower serves as a museum sharing the story of the original Homesteaders and their descendants.
The lease doesn’t obligate the school system to make repairs, Patton said. It only states repairs will be made in a “workman-like” manner. It does include provisions to name the school system as an additional insured for insurance purposes.
Several board members expressed surprise the tower is owned by the school system.
In other action during the May 28 meeting, the BOE approved continuing its athletic cooperative agreement with Crossville Christian School for another year.
The agreement allows students of the private school to play with middle school teams associated with Cumberland County public schools. It only applies middle school sports — football, baseball, golf, softball, soccer and volleyball. These sports pool players from feeder schools for Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School.
Crossville Christian School serves students through the eighth grade.
Other items approved by the board include:
•Contract with Patton for legal services through June 30, 2022
•Contracts with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department for school resource officers working in Cumberland County schools
•Contract with District Solutions LLC to carry out the school bus advertising program for the 2020-’21 school year
•Contract with SimplePix for portrait and yearbook services at Crab Orchard Elementary
•Contract with Strawbridge Studios Inc. for school photo services at Pine View Elementary
•Contract with Lifetouch National Studios for school photo services at CCHS
•Contract with Five Star Food Service for snack machine vending at CCHS
•Contract with Taylor Publishing Company for yearbook services at CCHS
•Contract with Jostens’ for senior paraphernalia and class rings at CCHS
•School-wide fundraiser at Homestead Elementary with sale of Yankee Candles and World’s Finest Chocolate
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School
•Disposal of surplus property from the general education department, Central Office, career and technical education, CCHS, Stone Elementary, The Phoenix School and SMHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.