Early data from Cumberland County Schools shows that out of 239 third-graders who had to retake the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam, 36 have scored proficiently in reading—a relief to these 36 students’ parents, teachers and principals.
This is the first year that Tennessee’s third-grade retention law is being implemented, and the aftermath has been difficult across nearly all of the state’s 95 counties. The law requires that any third-grade student who does not score “proficient” in English and language arts on the TCAP cannot move on to the fourth grade unless they meet certain requirements.
“This is a very, very tough process. It’s hard on parents, hard on kids, hard on teachers,” said Director of Schools William Stepp at a May 25 Board of Education meeting.
“These [third-grade students] were COVID kindergarteners,” said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative. “So, we picked the worst possible year in which to start this. At least show a little compassion for these babies.”
“And this came from the government, not from us. We didn’t make this law,” added Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative.
On May 24, the Tennessee Department of Education released the average third-grade TCAP scores in each district.
In this report, Cumberland County had an alarmingly low reading proficiency rate of 34.42%. According to this data, only 155 of the 451 third-graders tested in Cumberland County were proficient in the English and language arts section of the TCAP.
However, school officials want to clarify that this data does not reflect the number of third-graders who will be retained next year.
“Does it appear that we’re going to have to retain that many third-graders?” Boston asked.
“No,” Stepp responded.
Stepp explained to the board that the majority of students will be moving on to the fourth grade, despite the fact that many of them will have to enroll in either tutoring or summer school — or both, depending on how far below reading proficiency the student is.
The school district has been helping parents through this process in order to move as many third-graders onto fourth grade as possible, Stepp told the board.
“This has been a really difficult thing that the principals have done an amazing job to work through in their buildings,” Stepp said. “Anyone I’ve sat down and talked to, they could tell me by name, who are the kids affected, who gets to move on, who gets to move on to fourth grade but has to sign up for tutoring, who needs to do 90% of summer school.”
In addition to the schools putting these safeguards in place, Cumberland County’s proficiency rate is faring far better than the state’s averages suggest.
According to Karri Hobby, the school district’s pre-K to eighth grade supervisor, the raw scores she was given show that 47% of third-graders met the proficiency requirements to move on to fourth grade after the first TCAP test—about 212 students.
In the week following May 19, the school district’s conducted retests for the remaining 53% of those who did not get proficient ELA scores.
Out of the 239 third-graders who retested, 15% received proficient scores — adding another 7.95% to those moving on to fourth grade with no obstacles.
When including the retests, this would put Cumberland County Schools’ raw proficiency rate closer to 55% — a much higher rate than the district averages suggest.
In addition to the district averages not reflecting Cumberland County’s raw data, Hobby also stated that the scores will be “evened out” throughout the summer to incorporate other factors.
In other words, the proficiency rate for Cumberland County will not be “official” scores until later in the summer.
Hobby stated that she is unsure why the state’s district averages show a much lower proficiency rate, though she said she suspects the averages released may not include third-graders who have different requirements, such as ESL and special education students.
If this is the case, it could be significant in affecting the state’s, as Cumberland County Schools is reported to have “nearly 900” students in special education, according to Marlene Holton, the district’s director of special education.
Hobby explained the way the raw scores are calculated for the ELA portion of the TCAP.
The writing portion of the TCAP’s ELA section is not used to determine proficiency in raw scores. Instead, only 52 multiple-choice questions are used.
If a third-grade student answers at least 34 of the questions correctly, they are automatically deemed proficient and can move on to the fourth grade.
Any student scoring 33 or less is deemed not proficient.
If a third-grade student scores between a 22 and a 33 on the ELA section, they would be deemed “approaching” proficiency.
If the student receives an “approaching” score, they can move on to the fourth grade, but only if they either have a tutor in fourth grade or go to summer school with at least a 90% attendance rate.
If a third-grade student’s score is 21 or less, they would be deemed “below” proficiency.
To move on to the fourth grade, they must go to summer school with a 90% attendance rate and have tutoring in fourth grade.
At the board meeting, Boston asked if ESSER funding would cover fourth-grade tutoring costs for next year.
Stepp responded that it will, but the 2023-’24 school year is the last year the schools will be provided with ESSER funding.
If a student with an “approaching” or “below” score is enrolled in the summer program, they will be re-tested again in ELA to see if they have shown noticeable growth in reading proficiency, Stepp confirmed.
Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, said she believes “things will be better next year” regarding third-grade TCAP preparation, because the school district will fully implement benchmark testing in the 2023-’24 school year.
In the meantime, students can continue to retake the TCAP up until the beginning of the summer program. Parents can also appeal their students’ retention decision, and these cases will be heard from May 30 to June 30.
According to Stout, the final retention notice for any students must be given to both the student’s parents and the school by 10 days before the first day of the 2023-’24 school year.
