A Cumberland County Board of Education member alleges she was threatened by a county commissioner.
The Cumberland County Ethics Committee has scheduled a meeting next week to review the complaint submitted by 9th District Board of Education representative Stace Karge.
In her complaint letter, Karge alleges 9th District County Commissioner John Patterson threatened her if she didn’t change her vote on extending a contract for current Director of Schools Janet Graham.
The BOE decided earlier this month not to offer Graham an extension on her contract. During the meeting, Karge referred to receiving 37 emails asking her not to offer Graham a contract extension.
Patterson requested to see Karge’s emails from constituents. Karge said she forwarded the emails to BOE attorney Earl Patton.
Karge’s letter states, “I decided to call Mr. Patterson to ask if he would respectfully rescind his request … I thought releasing the emails in my possession would be a breech in confidentiality between my constituents and myself. Mr. Patterson told me that he would not rescind the request, and instead berated me for trying to ‘get rid of the best director our schools have ever seen.’ He then stated that if I failed to change my no vote to a yes, that I would be harming the teachers."
She claims Patterson also referenced school funding.
Karge also states in her complaint letter that Patterson threatened her with jail for failing to comply with the Tennessee Open Records law by not providing the emails. Legal opinions have included constituent communications as public records.
The Tennessee Open Records Law regards records of public officials and meetings.
In an email response to the allegations Dec. 17, Patterson states Karge called him and, “acknowledged receiving my open records request for her email messages, and demanded that I immediately rescind my request as it would hurt her teachers if I saw her email. When I asked how this would hurt her teachers she replied, ‘These emails contain sensitive comments from her teachers and they would be afraid of retaliation.’”
Patterson said Karge’s claim is “a complete and total fabrication and nothing can be further from the truth.”
Karge said she complied with the records request on Dec. 17 by providing the emails she still possessed to Patton. She told the Chronicle that day that emails from constituents requesting confidentiality had been deleted upon receipt, a practice she said she used for all confidential information. She noted hers were the only emails Patterson requested and that she had won the 9th District BOE seat after running against Patterson’s wife.
Karge’s letter states, “I felt it was a bad precedent to set, and could lead to a lack of communication from constituents who were afraid of retaliation.”
The Cumberland County Ethics Committee is scheduled to meet Monday, Jan. 6, at 4:30 p.m., in conference room 202 on the second floor of the Cumberland County Courthouse.
The committee will also elect officers. Members of the committee include Deborah Holbrook, 8th District county commissioner; Rick Williams, Cumberland County EMA director; Josh Stone, 4th District BOE representative; Jill Davis, administrator of elections; and Valerie Cox, member of the general public.
Stone has resigned from the BOE, but is listed on the meeting notice as a member of the county ethics committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.