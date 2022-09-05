Since the start of the 2022-’23 school year, a shortage of teachers has been a priority of public schools across the country. However, there has also been a significant shortage in another crucial area of public education — school bus drivers.
Several Tennessee counties have encountered a myriad of issues with an understaffed transportation department. In Wilson County, students who have no one to drive them to school have been missing school when their bus route is “down” in the morning. In Knox County, where more than 10% of their buses are not in service, parents have reported that their students have been arriving home almost two hours after getting on the bus.
Cumberland County is no exception. Since the beginning of the 2022-’23 school year, Cumberland County Schools has been short 13 bus drivers—meaning 13 extra routes need to be covered every day.
“I’m willing to work with whoever wants to be a bus driver,” said Kathleen Martin, the school’s newly-appointed transportation supervisor.
Martin originally hails from Bucks County, PA, and lived in Florida for 30 years before moving to Cumberland County four years ago. She has been a school bus driver for 19 years after retiring from her previous position as an accountant, and has also worked as a trainer, safety director and a third-party tester for bus drivers as well.
“I became a school bus driver because I love kids. I wanted to be around children and never went to school to be a teacher like everybody thought I should, so I thought it’s the next best thing,” Martin said.
Despite the challenges posed by a short staff, Martin assured that they have still managed to get all of their students home by 4:30 p.m. at the latest.
“I have drivers who are very helpful; I have a great team,” Martin said. “They’re double-loading or coming back and doing second loads. I’ve even been on the road as the last resort.”
In addition to bus drivers taking on extra routes, every mechanic working in the bus garage is licensed to drive a school bus, and are occasionally called to take a route when necessary.
“They prefer not to, and I get it, because that’s not what they were hired for, but they help out a lot,” Martin said.
Another way the drivers have been working around a shortage is through the new routing system given to them, Traversa.
Before, bus drivers would use a physical map for their routes, but Traversa allows for the drivers to optimize their bus runs to calculate the most efficient way to reach each stop, manage the needs of the students, trip planning that tells the bus driver how many students they pick up at each stop, stay ahead of vehicle maintenance, and more.
“It’s helping to divvy up the routes more evenly,” Martin explained.
While her extra help is much appreciated by the director, Martin emphasized the need for people to apply to be a bus driver, and a potential incentive for applicants.
“I’m not sure that everyone knows about the pay increase Cumberland County Schools got. Bus drivers were part of that—and it’s a pretty extreme pay raise,” Martin said.
Last year, the starting pay for a bus driver was $45 per day, but as a part of the wage increases passed into the school district’s budget for 2022-23, the starting pay was raised to $70 per day. Substitute bus drivers had a starting pay of $32 per day last year, which was raised to $63 per day.
“It’s still difficult to get people because drivers work two hours in the morning (between 6 to 8 a.m.), and two hours in the afternoon (between 2:45 to 4:45 p.m.),” Martin said. “Most of my drivers are either retired and just looking for something to do, or they have a second job.”
