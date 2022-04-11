The Cumberland County Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. to determine its next steps in the search for a new director of schools.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
Last week, the board interviewed seven candidates, all from Tennessee. The interview process included up to 29 questions vetted by Board Attorney Earl Patton and shared with candidates prior to their scheduled interviews. Each candidate was given one hour to answer questions posed by board members.
Following are summaries of each interview. Videos of the interviews can be viewed on the Cumberland County Schools’ Facebook page and are linked with the online version of this story.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, did not attend the interviews.
Rebecca Farley
Rebecca Farley said her goals for the school system include improving student academic performance, empowering students to be productive citizens, and hiring student-focused faculty and staff.
As an educator, Farley said she would like to see increases each year in the number of students who are considered proficient or advanced in each subject or class in each grade.
Third-grade reading is an area of particular focus across the state. Farley said the school system is addressing literacy particularly with its new English-language arts curriculum, CKLA.
“We are only in year two of implementation,” she said. “We’ve got to trust the process. I do believe the further we go with the implementation, our teachers and students will get stronger.”
She said it is important employees have the training necessary to address student needs, including social-emotional and academic needs. Farley said it is also important for all school system employees to know about services available to students and their families.
A shortage of employees is challenging the school system, Farley said, both for certified and non-certified positions.
To address the shortage of teachers and other certified personnel, Farley wants to work on initiatives that develop talent from within the school system, such as high school courses for future teachers, strengthening mentoring programs for new teachers, and expanding “Grow Your Own” initiatives through the Tennessee Department of Education. Currently, Cumberland County participates in administrative and special education programs but has not participated in the teacher programs.
“That would be ideal for some of our teacher assistants,” Farley said. “I would definitely like to look at that, especially with the teacher shortage that occurred this year.”
Farley said it is important for the director of schools to be visible in the schools and accessible to all employees. She would continue with the employee advisory council to address needs and concerns of staff. She would also conduct quarterly staff surveys to gauge morale and needs.
“I would want to be available to employees whenever they need me,” Farley said.
She added that she would want to discuss issues with the appropriate supervisor or principal before taking action.
The school system is currently conducting a salary scale study for non-certified positions, and that will be critical in addressing staffing needs, she said.
“We need to develop an aggressive plan to begin to develop strategies to work on developing ways to get non-certified employees into the system,” Farley said.
Farley said the board could assist her in meeting her goals and overcoming challenges by being an advocate for her with government officials to help secure funding and resources necessary to meet goals.
Farley said she has developed a transitional plan that would include changes to the system’s organizational chart — which would be pending board approval — and meetings with administrators and staff and visiting each school within the first 60 days of her tenure.
Stephanie Barnes
Stephanie Barnes wants to see Cumberland County become a top-achieving school district while preparing students for the workforce.
“I want them to become productive citizens, and that starts with the early ages and runs all the way through high school,” Barnes told the board.
A key to that will be recruiting and retaining educators. The school system should attend job fairs and host its own job fair, particularly for non-certified positions.
She also wants to reach out to students who went through the school system to return there for employment.
“We need to work together to bring them home,” she said.
Barnes said it takes all school system employees for the school system to be successful, and they must all work together. She said she would listen to staff and faculty opinions and input.
“I’m going to celebrate the teachers, the staff and the students,” Barnes said.
Celebrating includes personal notes, phone calls and the Everyday Hero recognized each week.
She said she would continue the employee advisory group to learn about staff needs and concerns and also conduct regular site visits and surveys. She would also offer office hours, likely during evenings.
“If someone has a concern, the door is open. Come on in,” Barnes said.
The school system also needs to look at its pay scale, and that work is currently underway, she said.
Academically, Barnes said the school system is working to address early literacy skills and help students master skills. Programs like the TN All Corps tutoring, learning loss interventionist and Response to Intervention and Instruction can help students succeed.
The school system launched a new curriculum in reading and English in 2020. The materials available before that were “very old,” Barnes said. Since then, there has been a focus on training and implementing the new curriculum, and that was having an impact in classrooms.
“You can see it working in the classroom,” Barnes said. “We are foundational first, and our teachers are truly doing this with fidelity.”
To ensure equal opportunity for all students, Barnes said it is critical to monitor the needs of each school.
“We would try to meet the needs of every student through equal access, accommodations, scaffolding — whatever is needed for individual students,” she said.
The school system also needs to work to meet the needs of families facing challenges due to economic disadvantage or disabilities.
Every child is different, she said, and may have a variety of needs they need met, including social-emotional needs.
“If we take care of those needs, whether that’s a new pair of shoes or just a hug in the morning to say ‘You’ve got this,’ the other will come,” she said.
She also said there needs to be training and consistency in bullying investigation and student education.
Justin Barden
Justin Barden believes Cumberland County could rise to the top 25% of school systems in the state, with high-performing schools.
“The goal of educating students is to make them the best version of themselves,” Barden said.
To achieve that goal, the school system needs to provide a positive culture for students, teachers and staff, and reduce variability in curriculum from school to school by providing appropriate training and resources. And while he believes all students can be successful, he said it is important to understand success looks different for each student.
“We need to meet their needs where they are,” he said, referring to academic, social-emotional and physical needs. “Do students look forward to coming to school each day, are they excited for the opportunity?”
Barden said schools are doing a lot to address early literacy proficiency, but said research shows children who come to school with some basic literacy skills have greater success.
“Are we presenting families and parents with information and opportunities? Are we connecting them to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library so there are books in the home? Are children being read to and getting opportunities to see letters, to hear sounds and start putting those together?” Barden said.
Barden has worked as a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal. He was hesitant to answer a question on the biggest challenge facing Cumberland County as he does not work in the system. Instead, he focused on academic growth for students and offering students consistency after the disruption of the pandemic.
Teachers are on the front lines of education, he said, and right now many are feeling “beat down.”
To combat that, Barden said a director must be willing to listen to concerns and needs of staff and develop solutions.
“The needs are going to look different from school to school to school,” he said.
Teachers should have access to effective professional development to help them grow. The school system must also look at its compensation package, including salary and benefits.
“I think we’re genuine as educators when we say we’re not in it for the money. But we all want to get paid. Are we competitive with others? Are we trying to keep staff happy and satisfied?” Barden said.
Recognition and reward programs can also help with staff morale.
He proposed no immediate changes to the school system’s organizational chart, instead saying he would want to study the system and its needs for several months before making an “intentional decision.” That would include observing operations, gathering input and speaking with stakeholders.
Listening and observing will be key to helping him understand the needs of the school system. He said he wants to be visible, particularly in the summer. He wants to be accessible to individuals with concerns, though he said he would prefer scheduled meetings rather than drop-by visits.
“But if they want to stop me in Kroger, I’m OK with that,” he added.
Vince Owens
Vince Owens wants to see Cumberland County schools improve its graduation rate to help students find success after high school.
“We need to sell them that a high school diploma is a way out of the poverty some of them are in,” Owens said. “We have to create a positive learning environment at the younger grades and we build it all through to high school, we’re going to get that graduation rate.”
Support for teachers and students is important, along with employees with a positive mindset.
“They deserve everything we have every day,” he said.
To address student reading achievement, Owens said teachers — the experts — should work together on 5-7 standards for each cluster of grades to determine the most important skills, and touch on those in every lesson.
Teacher recruitment and retention are critical for the school system’s success, Owens said, and school-level administrators play a key role in employee morale.
“It’s not only your teachers who feel that high morale, it’s your students. They start liking where they’re at, what’s going on, and that’s when learning starts,” he said.
He wants to work to draw former graduates back to the school system, and that takes a team effort.
Each position in the school system works together, and Owens said all employees need to feel valued and supported. He proposed surveys with open-ended questions to provide a better view of needs, and then transparency in sharing those results with the district employees to find solutions.
Compensation is part of the equation, but more important is the school environment, he said.
“Let’s make school fun again,” he said, adding everyone should feel cared for when they come to work.
Owens has worked in a variety of positions in the Scott County school system during his career, including a classroom teacher, bus driver, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, assistant director of schools and budget consultant. He is currently teaching, saying time in administration had resulted in a loss of perspective.
“We have to realize why we’re doing all this — it’s for students,” he said. “That’s why I went back. I’ve spent five years back at the high school teaching, and I think I’m ready to help the kids of Cumberland County some more.”
He is also currently working as a budget consultant for the school system and bus driver.
Owens said he might propose changes to the organizational chart because the chart should fit the director and their expertise.
While he said he would be accessible to anyone needing to speak with him, he does not feel an open-door policy is appropriate because that refers to “ultimate access” all the time.
“That sets me up for failure and you up for disappointment,” he said. He would be accessible and would delegate as necessary. He added he does not want to be in the office all the time, saying it is important to be visible.
“I plan to be everywhere all the time,” he said.
Joseph Miller
Joseph Miller drew from his educational and business experience to share how he would build employee morale during his first 100 days as director.
“COVID has changed the nature of our students,” Miller said. “Not only have our students suffered learning loss, they’ve lost relationship building.”
The fast pace of education reform can also impact morale, he said.
“Many times we go to promote a change or initiative, sometimes we don’t take the opportunity at how successful or unsuccessful some things have been,” he said.
He said the school system’s benefits package for teachers is among the best in the state, with 100% of health insurance premiums for teachers and their children, and a portion of spouse insurance.
But salary is a challenge in recruiting and retaining employees. He noted that Cumberland County spends about 80% of its budget on personnel costs.
Recognition programs are also important, he noted.
“Sometimes, people just need to be told they’re doing a good job,” Miller said. “Our people are our greatest asset.”
Data is critical in driving academic success and making decisions in programming, but at the heart must be the students’ needs.
“The No. 1 of question with anything — should we do this or that for kids, and the answer is yes, we would be challenged to do everything we can … to try to do the best we can,” Miller said.
About 40% of Cumberland County’s graduates are considered “Ready Graduates.” Miller said efforts need to be made to ensure the other 60% of students have options and choices for success after high school.
The school system can also look to successful schools for how to impact Ready Graduate rates or early reading scores. He believes face-to-face instruction, over computer-based intervention programs, can drive academic growth.
“Teachers are always the No. 1 variable in student success,” he said.
Miller has worked as a superintendent for Claiborne County Schools and York Agricultural Institute. His teaching experience includes physical education and reading remediation. He has also served as a career and technical education supervisor.
He said he believes employee morale starts with the director and the board. But improved morale can have a domino effect through principals and teachers.
Miller, who lives in Morgan County, asked if the board would require selected individuals to live in Cumberland County. Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said that had not been discussed as a requirement.
William Stepp
William Stepp said he would consider it an honor to return to Cumberland County as its next director. The Putnam County principal grew up in Cumberland County and graduated from Cumberland County High School before taking on music education roles in Warren, Rutherford and Putnam County school systems.
As a middle school and high school principal, Stepp said he has worked to find high-quality instructional staff to drive student academic success. Academic success is his top goal for Cumberland County schools. He said the school system needs a curriculum in place at every level that teachers trust and follow.
“If we reduce variability from classroom to classroom, we start showing gains,” Stepp said.
Teacher shortages are impacting student success, he said. Staff shortages make it difficult to meet the needs of students and their families.
“We’re finding more students are dealing with social-emotional needs,” he said. Families are also struggling economically.
Dealing with those concerns requires a strong coordinated school health program and training on poverty, special education and working with families.
“To meet all the needs of students we have to staff all positions,” he said.
Stepp is familiar with the reading curriculum in use in early grades in the school system, CKLA, and believes that will show success. Schools across the state are continuing to struggle with learning gaps from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they need curriculum, resources and support to accomplish academic goals, he said.
Finding the best teachers requires a strategic effort, Stepp said. Creating an atmosphere of trust within the school system is a component of attracting the best teachers and staff, he said. But staff also need to be shown their work is appreciated.
“Transparency builds trust,” Stepp said. “Once we have trust, we can move forward together.”
Teachers and staff already must complete 12 or more hours of training beyond scheduled inservice time, board members noted. They asked Stepp how he would incorporate the training he proposed. Stepp said Putnam County pays staff for 30 hours of training, and he believes in being “a good steward of their work hours.”
But he has found that his staff has been willing to put in “that little extra” if necessary and consistently “exceed my expectations.”
Stepp did not propose immediate changes to the school system’s organizational chart or staffing, instead saying he would needed to conduct a needs assessment. That would include surveys, reaching out to parents and community members, and talking with employees. He wants to be available to teachers, employees, students, and the community. He also said it was also important to provide opportunities for anonymous feedback.
Michelle Barnett
Michelle (England) Barnett said she would like to address student achievement and post-secondary participation if selected as director.
“I want us to create a student-centered culture. Everything we do should be based around the students,” she said. That includes addressing student social-emotional needs, bullying, and academic resources.
Right now, about 53% of graduates continue to a post-secondary learning opportunity — whether it be college or career training. Barnett said there are so many resources available for students, including Tennessee Promise, that more should be seeking those opportunities.
She wants to help smooth the transition from high school to college through dual enrollment or dual credit programs.
Teachers need the resources necessary to teach their standards and provide equitable learning environments. Pacing guides can help align curriculum and standards, she said. The school system should also explore partnerships and opportunities for grants that can assist with those needs.
The reading curriculum CKLA being used in lower grades is a great tool, she said, but it’s very different from what teachers may be familiar with. Training and working with instructional coaches is important for teachers to use that curriculum effectively to drive student achievement.
“You’re on the right track,” she said, adding she believes reading achievement will start to show improvement in coming years.
Schools in the county do a good job partnering with area agencies to help meet student needs beyond academics, including school supplies and food insecurity.
Barnett has served as a classroom teacher, RTI coach, principal and, for the past four years, as dean of the school of education in higher education. Those experiences offered her experience working with students, managing personnel and developing budgets.
She said her first step as a new principal was to conduct a needs assessment of the school system to determine areas for improvement, drawing on input from faculty and staff. She would like to use advisory boards to ensure interested individuals have an opportunity to provide input regularly.
“I need to be the person who cheerleads for the students, the teachers and the staff,” Barnett said. “But I also need to roll up my sleeves and walk in that path with them.”
Motivating staff also requires showing appreciation, which she would do through incentives, thank you notes and a recognition program.
Finding teachers and staff is a challenge, she said. Barnett said the school system needs to promote the reasons why people would want to work for the school system, including its benefits package and the teaching environment.
Career fairs, Grow Your Own programs and building awareness of career opportunities can help recruit new employees. Retaining them will require rewards, and she suggested a longevity bonus could help recognize service.
“We need to show teachers they are valued,” she said. “Nothing speaks more than the pocketbook.”
