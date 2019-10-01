The Cumberland County Board of Education is considering allowing teachers to take a scheduled administrative day off with pay after discussion of the extensive online training school system employees complete each year.
“Teachers pop popcorn at ballgames, they clean up messes after school is over with, they go to autumn festivals,” said Tony Brock, 5th District representative. “But if we’re going to ask our teachers to do online training, they should be compensated for it.”
The training required may vary by employee; however, some training is required of all employees, such as bloodborne pathogens, suicide prevention, automatic external defibrillators, and schools against violence in education training. Other items are specific to teachers, such as teacher ethics and harassment, intimidation and bullying.
Brock said some of the training required had once been take care of through inservice. Now, however, employees complete online training modules that track completion of each required subject.
He presented a sample of the training required for teachers, with more than nine hours of online modules. Sessions ranged from six minutes for the HIV/AIDS awareness module to two hours for youth suicide awareness and prevention.
Two sessions had been added in the past week, he said, pointing to a 25-minute module on mandatory child abuse reporting and a 15-minute module on understanding dyslexia.
“I felt teachers were being asked to do too much mandatory training on their own, and they were not being compensated for that or given credit for it,” Brock said. “It was another one of those duties they were expected to do.”
The online training is to be completed by Nov. 30.
Noncertified employees have been allowed to complete their training while on the clock. Josh Stone, 4th District representative, said he knew of teaching assistants who had been completing their training from home, off the clock.
Brock said teachers are required to complete professional development on their own time and at their own expense as a requirement for renewing their teaching license.
But the annual training is not “professional development,” he said.
“Professional development and inservice are not the same thing,” he said. “I’ve heard this has been defended or it said that nothing could be done because you could not count these online trainings as inservice.”
Brock said he has reached out to other school systems and individuals with legal expertise. Other districts offer the trainings required by state law as inservice.
Teachers are paid for 200 days of work, with their annual salary used to determine a daily rate of pay. The teacher’s school year includes 180 days of school, 10 days of vacation — fall break and spring break — five days for inservice, one parent-teacher day, and a four administrative days. Three school days may be abbreviated. Three days of inservice are scheduled during the school year, with teachers to complete two unscheduled days.
“If you mandate, you must compensate,” Brock said.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said teachers can use the administrative days to work on the online trainings.
However, she said the state specifically said most of the required training did not qualify for professional development.
She said other districts approach the annual training as Cumberland County does.
“We’re getting mixed reviews,” she said.
Brock said guidelines for inservice were “wide open.”
“We can do anything we want,” he said.
Graham said the school district had to submit its inservice plan to the commissioner of education each year. Much of the training is required by federal and state laws and the district has to provide documentation each employee completes the required training.
“It is a load,” she said. “I would be the first to say there is a load. If this board determines one of those administrative days be set aside for that, that answers the question. An administrative day can be used for any of those.”
Brock said he believed the training could be counted as inservice.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he is not in favor or using administrative days for the training next year.
“To me, this ought to be an inservice day,” he said.
Brock said teachers would have completed the training by the end of the first semester of the school year. It was too late in the year to provide compensation. That would also be quite costly, he said.
He pointed to an administrative day scheduled Jan. 3, the Friday before school resumes after the winter break.
Brock suggested the school system forgive that day and let teachers have the long weekend.
“They have already served that time,” Brock said. “It costs us nothing, but it rewards those teachers who have spent not countless hours — but it’s getting close.”
The item was not included on the meeting agenda as an action item, so the board could not take action during the September meeting. Brock, however, said he intends to bring the item back to the board in October for a vote.
“It’s not going to go away,” he said. “We have to take care of our people. If we can’t reward them financially, we better not put more work on them and say do it because you don’t have a choice.”
