Students could have an easier time qualifying for credit recovery options next year.
The policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education recommended lowering the grade required for credit recovery to a 60 in all classes, instead of a 65 for Algebra I. Phoenix School students would be allowed to meet the state requirement of 50 to enroll in credit recovery options. The board will consider the recommended changes when it meets tonight at 6 p.m., with the electronic meeting to be broadcast on Facebook Live at the school system’s page.
Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer, said, “We’ve been divided on this policy.”
The state requires students have only a 50 or better in a course before being allowed to enter credit recovery. In credit recovery, students can earn a maximum grade of 70 to pass the course once they demonstrate the appropriate academic skills.
Cumberland County has required a minimum of 60 in courses before referring students to credit recovery, and a grade of 65 for Algebra I. Wood said math skills build on themselves, and allowing students in credit recovery can make it more difficult for students to pass future math courses, as well.
Students who cannot take credit recovery must repeat required courses.
Scott Maddox, supervisor of career and technical education and secondary education, said he had agreed with the more stringent guidelines as a principal and former math teacher. But since then, he has had a change of heart.
“There are more than a few kids this policy has hurt,” Maddox said. “I wish we would go to a 50. This puts kids at a disadvantage.”
Kelly Smith, principal at Stone Memorial High School, said lowering the requirement for Algebra I makes her nervous. Cumberland County High School teacher Cassie Warner agreed.
“The biggest concern is the ripple effect with math standards,” she said.
Stephanie Barnes, principal at The Phoenix School, said the requirement to have a 65 or better disqualified about half her students from taking credit recovery.
“Some of our students are so far beind in math and we’re trying to help them graduate,” she said. “I don’t think a student who has failed Algebra I three times benefits. It’s putting them further behind on graduation.”
Phoenix School operates under state graduation requirements, which is 22 credits for graduation. Students must have four credits of math, just like their peers at the other two high schools. However, Cumberland County set additional graduation standards for SMHS and CCHS, with additional credit requirements.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, asked if the policy could offer a differentiation for the Phoenix School on credit recovery, as well, and follow the state policy. CCHS and SMHS would continue to require a minimum of a 60 in all classes.
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, said the higher requirement could be discouraging to students who are trying to graduate on time.
“We’ve got to let them bring up their grade some way,” she said.
Barnes said Phoenix was able to offer more intervention and one-on-one instruction for its students because it is smaller than the other two high schools.
The panel agreed to offer credit recover at Phoenix School for students with a minimum grade of 50 in a class, with the minimum set at 60 for CCHS and SHMS. The policy will move to the full board for consideration at the May 28 meeting. Wood said there was a need to move forward with the policy change before student handbooks are printed for the 2020-’21 school year.
The panel also continued its discussion of class rank. Earlier this spring, the board approved allowing schools to release class rank to students for the purpose of scholarship applications and extended education opportunities. However, the ranking is not announced in terms of a “top ten” of students.
A recommendation was made to move the provisions for releasing rank to an administrative procedure, with a form outlining the purposes of class ranking and how to make the request.
Inman said he is uncomfortable putting that provision in procedures, as those do not require board approval to change.
Wood said moving the exception for ranking to procedures allowed the policy to support the school system’s move to a Latin-based honor system, which encompasses more students earning comprehensive GPAs of 3.75 or higher.
“The ranking is still in there, but we move away from that being the emphasis,” she said.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said the only sentence mentioning rank is one allowing schools to release ranking for specific purposes.
“That fudges just enough to allow the information to be released if the student has a good reason,” he said.
The policy does not permit students in Middle College — where all their classes are dual enrollment — to be named valedictorian or salutatorian. The school system awards an additional quality point for dual or Advanced Placement courses.
The panel also elected not to recommend a threat assessment policy, citing concerns about the policy not matching Tennessee law and not meeting school system needs.
Bo Magnusson, school safety supervisor, said he would prefer to continue with his school safety team as it currently operates. School-level personnel, including the guidance counselor, school resource officer and principal, can contact Magnusson if they need additional resources or help with an issue. That issue could require the expertise of law enforcement or mental health experts.
Magnusson likes the flexibility they currently have.
“I don’t think we’re doing anything wrong. We’re doing good things,” he said. “We can do the same thing without confining ourselves to this policy.”
The panel did request regular updates from Magnusson as to the number and type of threats his team is assisting with.
The panel also approved a new vehicle-use policy following a finding from the Internal Revenue Service that two school system employees used school vehicles for their daily commute but that taxes were not paid on that benefit.
Brock asked if the two supervisors, one of maintenance and the other for transportation, were required to respond to emergencies at any hour. Director of Schools Janet Graham said yes.
Brock said, “That is school business.”
Graham explained IRS rules for use of school vehicles to travel to and from home are very specific, requiring special equipment the school system vehicles do not meet.
The panel agreed to recommend a model policy from the Tennessee School Boards Association to replace the current policy. Under this policy, the director must recommend a list of vehicles to be assigned to positions requiring full-time use, with personnel required to comply with IRS requirements including taxable income reporting. Personal use of the vehicles would be prohibited.
