The school system anticipates saving some money on utilities, transportation and substitute payroll costs — funds that could help it develop its 2020-’21 budget as state and county tax revenue takes a hit from COVID-19.
“We are projecting to see some savings in our operation of plant line. That’s where our utilities live — our electric, water and natural gas. With the schools closed, we should see some savings there,” Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, told the board during its April 23 meeting.
“I hope to garner all those savings we can and roll it into fund balance to fund what we need to for next year,” she said.
She will have a better idea of savings after getting bills from April.
As she’s looking for savings in the current budget, the school system is also preparing a budget draft. The board’s budget committee is scheduled to get its first look at the budget May 7. The electronic meeting will be broadcast on Facebook following the policy and contract committees, which convene beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Harris said the first estimate in state funding for the next year increased by $319,000 over 2019-’20 figures, though the school system had lost 106 students in enrollment.
“This is an increase, a very small increase. As we know, it’s going to be difficult in a few more days when we are plugging that into the budget. We’re looking at how to make that stretch as far as we can,” Harris said.
The total revenue estimates are at about $53 million. Last year, the school system estimated revenue of $55.3 million and expenditures of $58 million.
The county, which provides local funding for the school system, also approved a no-growth budget during its April meeting. That resolution asks all county departments to follow the 2019-’20 fiscal year budget and defer or postpone nonessential or discretionary expenses.
Sales tax is likely to be impacted in the coming months. The county’s share of sales tax goes toward the school system’s local funding match.
March sales tax was $638,878, under budget by about $68,000. March figures represent January sales. To date, sales tax is about $69,000 above budget estimates, with $10.1 million budgeted for the fiscal year.
“It will be a little while before we see the impact of the pandemic on our sales tax reports,” Harris said. “I think we may end up with a little bit of a gap in the sales tax revenue. However, the county will supply what they are required to supply.”
Harris also reported the school system had been audited by the Internal Revenue Service for the 2017-’18 fiscal year. There was a finding of allowing two school system employees, the maintenance supervisor and transportation supervisor, to drive a school vehicle to and from their homes.
“This benefit was not treated as a taxable working condition fringe benefit,” Harris explained. “It’s sort of been inherited as a practice that they could drive their work vehicle home and back.”
The school system will pay a fine of about $1,000.
“Going forward, all board of education vehicles with the exception of buses will need to stay on board of education property overnight,” Harris said.
The IRS said automobiles or small trucks generally do not qualify as a nonpersonal use vehicle and there was not an adequate employer vehicle use policy to restrict and monitor employees personal use.
The IRS also cautioned the school system on reimbursement of meals when employees are traveling on school business but are not traveling overnight. The IRS said such reimbursement would be taxable as payment of an employee’s personal living expenses.
