Discussion over the details of a Tennessee law regarding the age-appropriateness of public school library books cropped up at the Cumberland County Board of Education meeting held June 23.
There were 65 pieces signed by Tennessee General Assembly in the 2021-’22 school year. Robert Safdie, 2nd District and Tennessee Legislative Network representative, reviewed the highlight of the TLN report with the school board, the controversial SB 2407 that took effect March 24.
This senate bill enacts the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act of 2022”, which requires each public school to maintain a list of the materials in the school’s library collection, and to publish it on the schools’ websites in a database that can be accessed by parents. The bill also requires each local board of education and public charter school governing body to adopt a policy to establish procedures for the development and review of school library collections by the 2022-’23 school year.
The procedure to periodically review the library collection at each school to ensure that the library’s collection maintains age-appropriate materials has to be consistent with both the educational mission of the school and the Department of Education.
“The policy must include a procedure for the development of a library collection at each school that is appropriate for the age and maturity level of the students,” Safdie said. “I think that’s an awfully important component — have age-appropriate reading material for students at those age levels.”
Under this bill, the Board of Education has the responsibility to evaluate feedback from students, parents, or guardians, school employees regarding one or more of the materials in the library collection.
Complaints about library materials are for the board to evaluate and then decide if the book is age-appropriate or not.
“If the material is not appropriate, then the school must remove the material from the library collection,” Safdie added.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, expressed concerns that the board would be overstepping by dictating what books were and weren’t allowed, as board members are not educators and do not have a librarian’s expertise in this field.
Safdie then clarified that the board would only be evaluating books that have received a complaint, and not every book in the library collection.
“The reason why this bill was passed was because there was an instance in Hamilton County where they had this book, and it contained some pretty foul language, and it was accessible by the K-8 area, and people became really indignant that this literature was there, even though it was an award-winning book.”
The incident Safdie referred to occurred in October 2021, when parents in Hamilton County were pushing for specific books to be removed from school libraries and classrooms.
Parents approached Hamilton County school board member Rhonda Thurman with concerns about the language and content of certain books. Thurman argued to the board that certain things are too vulgar for children to be exposed to in public schools, and cited “More Than Words Can Tell,” “Far From the Tree,” “On the Come Up” and “The Hate U Give” as books that contained inappropriate content.
The Tennessee Library Association released a statement against the censorship of book.
“Every book is not for every reader, but every child should have access to book they may want to read,” the statement read.
“I believe that it should be the board’s responsibility to make sure that age-appropriate materials are in our libraries for students. That makes common sense to me,” Safdie said. “So, the question is as well, ‘Will a single foul word constitute an inappropriate selection for a person in high school? Or a person in the ninth grade, or eighth? I think that’s where our librarians are gonna have a real think-through on how they handle this.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked if Tennessee School Boards Association would create this policy, noting that this would be an incredibly complex policy to follow consistently, and Safdie responded that he did not know.
Karge also cited concerns with how the policy would be implemented.
“I would be concerned about the slippery slope that we’re creating, because you can take that and you can interpret that to, does that mean ‘Of Mice and Men’ no longer belongs in our libraries? Do we ban ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’? How far do we go? That’s a scary slope,” she said.
“I feel comfortable with the Board of Education, and I feel comfortable with our parents, and our school system and our librarians. But the big problem is going to be getting that list ready in a database that’s accessible by parents,” Safdie responded.
Safdie also added that it would be a good idea for the next board to consider creating an ad-hoc committee for the purpose of reviewing materials that receive complaints, which Karge agreed may be necessary.
