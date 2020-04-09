The policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education tabled action on the class ranking policy following an expedited change allowing this year’s graduates to access their rank for pending scholarship applications.
Chief Academic Officer Rebecca Wood told the panel there were changes pending with the state board of education regarding how to calculate the locally adopted grading scale.
But Scott Maddox, Career and Technical Education and secondary education supervisor, quickly reviewed the process for implementing the new class ranking policy that took effect with the class of 2020.
“It first started with the guidance counselors at the high schools, with a lot of talking back and forth,” Maddox said, sharing an email from April 2018. “I really wanted to point out how long this process was in the making. A lot of thought and a lot of work was put into this before bringing it to the policy committee.”
The change from a numerical class rank for the top 10 students at each school to the Latin honors system included multiple policy changes. The changes were proposed as Cumberland County began expanding early post-secondary classes and implemented the Roane State Community College Middle College program.
“That created another realm to this process,” said Director of Schools Janet Graham. “Everything they take is dual credit, which automatically gives them four more points all the way around.”
Students can earn up to 6 quality points for a dual credit class while honors classes offer up to 5 points for an A and regular classes earn up to 4 points.
Students begin Middle College their junior year and graduate with both a high school diploma and an associates degree. They still qualify for high school graduate financial awards, such as scholarships, but can transfer to a four-year school with junior standing. To qualify, they must score a 22 or higher on the PreACT and meet three of four college readiness benchmarks. Middle College also includes additional costs for tuition and books that are the responsibility of the student.
However, school policy does not allow their coursework to be factored in determination of valedictorian or salutatorian.
As students and guidance counselors began working on scholarship applications this year, they found several scholarship programs still required a class ranking.
Maddox shared a list of about 30 scholarships included in a local scholarship packet. Of those, eight asked for student rank. He reached out to the scholarships to ask how much weight the ranking had in their selection process.
Responses ranged from “they didn’t look at ranking” and “rank is not necessary” to “Those who rank high already get scholarships” and “We are taking the rank question out of the application.”
He was unable to contact a representative with the Nike scholarship.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said the board had acted “in a moment of crisis” during the February board meeting to address the needs of seniors.
Maddox said, “I think that was the perception of crisis. Those of us who had been working on it for two years, our perception was it was not a crisis because it had already been addressed.”
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said, “It was a crisis to the students that needed the ranking.”
Netherton said the board had handled it appropriately at the time.
“What you’re doing is give us the information we need to readdress that,” Netherton said.
But Netherton worried students may be at a disadvantage for other scholarships not included in the application packet.
“Are there any scholarships our students would be declined because of not ranking?” he asked.
Guidance counselor Dawn Shaw, at Cumberland County High School, said she encountered an issue when attempting to nominate a student for a scholarship with Regions Bank’s program.
“There is an asterisk by that question that I had to answer for that student,” Shaw said. “I could not move forward without a ranking.”
She was told to enter 00 and explain in counselor comments the school does not rank. Shaw said she asked what that would do to her student when being compared against about 1,200 students for 8-12 scholarships.
“He wouldn’t give me a yes or a no if it would be detrimental, but they do have to have criteria,” she told the committee.
Maddox said the application only specified students had to be among the top 10%, but Shaw said the nomination did require that information.
Netherton asked Maddox and guidance counselors to consider how not ranking would affect students moving forward.
Inman said, “We acted in good faith to take care of those kids this year. You have told us more than likely they’re going to move away from ranking. We can try our best to move away from ranking as the scholarships do. But I refuse to allow a student to be hurt because we made a policy that said we’re not going to rank.”
Kim Herring, student information systems administrator, said it was difficult to rank students when they take diverse coursework, such as students taking all college-level courses.
“Back in the day, when all the students had the same number of classes, and they all had the same opportunity to take honors classes, or take dual enrollment, there weren’t so many variables to consider,” she said.
Netherton said that made the process “unfair.”
Stone Memorial High School Guidance Counselor Missy Miller said high school students now select a course of study based on their future career goals. But some programs offer more opportunities for honors and dual credit classes than others.
She related the situation of a former student who graduated 10th in their class simply because their course of study did not offer recognized dual credit classes.
“The numerical ranking policy is not fair,” Miller said. “Giving that rank doesn’t feel right to me.”
Graham said, “What we want are our students to choose the classes that are going to best help them get somewhere — not to be ranked this number in the class. Honestly, this time next year, nobody will know who was ranked where.”
Inman said he didn’t mind moving away from class ranking so long as Cumberland County students were not penalized in scholarship or college acceptance decisions.
“If we can get all the people to quit using ranking, I’m fine with it,” he said.
The committee will continue their discussion of ranking policy when they convene April 2.
In other business, the panel recommended the following policy changes:
•Threat Assessment Team, policy 3.204, new policy for formation of a threat assessment team
•Commercial Advertising on School Buses, policy 3.405, new policy to govern commercial advertising on school buses, to include using a contractor to perform that service
•Field Trips and Excursions, policy 4.302, to state the director will develop procedures for submitting, reviewing and approving trip requests, with board approval for out-of-state or overnight trips; and to clarify that independently planned trips are not considered school functions
•Graduation Activities, policy 4.606, to state graduation activities organized by district employees shall not be religious in nature and to clarify students to be recognized at graduation will includes students graduating with honors, state honors, state distinction, district distinction, Tri-State Scholar, TN Seal of Bi-Literacy, gold or platinum medal on National Career Readiness Certificate, graduating with work ethic distinction, Middle College or who complete 10 or more volunteer hours each semester
