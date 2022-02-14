The Cumberland County Board of Education unanimously approved a company for engineering and architectural services for projects included in its ESSER 2 grant.
The proposal is from Upland Design Group, one of three firms responding to a request for qualifications for the job.
“We recommend a local company because we have a known relationship and are familiar with their work,” said Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, noting that no price has been announced and the board has the option of going with another firm if the cost is too great.
The selected firm will head up ESSER 2.0 projects and ensure they meet code and federal requirements, including accessibility rules.
ESSER is the acronym for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, established under the CARES Act as part of the Education Stabilization Fund.
The $5.8 million the school system received in ESSER 2.0 funding must be spent by June 30, 2023. The school system has earmarked funding for heating, ventilation and air conditioning for all schools, playground equipment at nine elementary schools, and outdoor learning facilities for both Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools.
Other funding will go toward upgraded gym seating at CCHS, Martin, South Cumberland, North Cumberland and Pleasant Hill Elementary schools, as well as window and exterior door replacements at each school.
