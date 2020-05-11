The first look at the Cumberland County Schools budget has the system short $439,352 from meeting its minimum reserve balance.
“We have some decisions to make,” Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, told the budget committee during a videoconference meeting held Thursday.
School administrators had already cut their budget by $2 million before advancing the preliminary budget to the panel of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
Cuts could center around maintenance projects. Harris discouraged changing a budgeted 2.5% raise for all personnel.
The budget includes $1.12 million to implement the school system’s maintenance plan, with a new roof at Pleasant Hill Elementary, a new track at Stone Memorial High School, and paving.
There are also some projects that have some urgency, like a new electrical panel at North Cumberland for $65,000, and fixing a drain at Pine View for $27,878.
A section of the roof at Homestead Elementary is also in need of replacement, and the rest of the CCHS roof needs to be redone.
Here, Harris said, the board could find the $439,000 needed to meet its reserve requirements for its budget.
“There are things we can do to fix [the track] and get several more years of life,” Harris said.
Estimated cost for repairs over replacement is $14,000, compared to $415,000.
At CCHS, the administration wing is in dire need of repairs, estimated at $30,000. But redoing the portion of roof not replaced in the roofing project this past year would cost $500,000.
“I don’t like kicking the can down the road,” Harris said of the possible cut. “But these are options to think about. We’re looking for dollars.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked about estimates on the different sections of roof at the high school and if any portion could continue to be used a little while longer. In addition to the administrative wing, roofs also need to be replaced on F, G and H wings. Those roofs haven’t been replaced since a renovation project in 1994.
Mary Kington, maintenance supervisor, said the administrative roof is critical but there could be some life left in the other wings. She was asked to evaluate that possibility and report back to the committee.
Harris said the board needs to consider the impact of salary increases on state proposals to increase the minimum teacher salary to $38,000. Though the state backed away from that plan this year, leaving the minimum salary at $36,000, Harris said the county would require a 5.5% increase to reach that level the following year.
“This gets us closer. The 2.5% is built in and puts us in better shape for next year,” she said.
The salary increases would be in addition to the automatic raises built into the salary schedule determined by years of service and education or, for non-certified personnel, years of service.
The $60.1 million budget includes $55.8 million in revenue from federal, state and local sources. Much of the school budget comes from the state through the Basic Education Program, a complex formula that determines state and local funding shares.
The first estimate of BEP funding includes $34.85 million, up $532,000 from last year. The county’s share would be $18.4 million, down about $285,000 from last year due to a decrease in school enrollment.
School enrollment will also reduce the number of teaching positions in the county from 367.5 to 362 next year. That reduction can be absorbed through retirements or teachers not selected for rehire next year.
The budget includes an additional 1.5 special education teaching positions and an additional special education assistant. The budget also includes a new computer technician for the technology department.
This marks the final year of implementation of a one-to-one technology initiative that provides a Chromebook to every student in grades 5-12. Harris said discussion had started on procedures and logistics to perhaps allow graduating seniors to keep the computer that had been assigned to them the past four years.
“They’re worth nothing, dollar-wise,” Harris said, adding Chromebooks don’t have an extended lifecycle.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said, “It can get a student started in college or post-secondary until they can get something else. You just can’t do college without a computer now.”
The budget includes changes to the athletic supplements, increasing pay for the cheer, soccer and volleyball coaches to equalize their pay with baseball and softball coaches. The plan also increases the pay for assistants to equal the other sports and provides an additional assistant coach for baseball, softball and soccer teams.
The cost for this plan is $45,753.
These changes had been discussed by the athletic committee. They were awaiting numbers to see the budget impact when the COVID-19 health crisis hit and meetings were canceled.
“Our wish was to at least give that much and then see if we could do more,” Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked if there were contingency plans in place should fall sports be canceled due to ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus.
“Will we still pay the coaches when there’s no team?” he asked.
Harris said the board would have to address that issue if it came to fruition.
Insurance benefits will cost more next year, with an 8% increase projected for the 2021 benefit year. Because insurance follows a calendar year, the school system budgets for half the cost of the increase, 4%.
The budget also includes purchasing three new regular education buses and one special education buses.
The budget calls for spending $4.3 million of the school system’s fund balance, projected to end with $5.6 million. That leaves a reserve of $1.3 million — below the $1.6 million the state requires.
The committee will meet again May 19 at 5 p.m. after the school system gets its next estimates for state funding. The meeting will be held electronically, with the public able to view the meeting via Facebook.
