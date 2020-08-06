The Cumberland County Board of Education adopted policy changes required as part of federal guidance on sexual harassment.
The policy was approved on first and second reading, allowing it to take effect by the mid-August deadline set by the federal Department of Education.
Cumberland County designates two Title IX coordinators responsible for responding to general reports and formal complaints of sexual harassment in the school system: Angela Randolph, federal programs director, and Scott Maddox, 9-12 supervisor and Career and Technical Education director. They may take complaints from employees, students or others regarding sexual harassment.
They will investigate complaints and present evidence to the director of schools who will make a determination based on the "preponderance of the evidence." Parties may appeal the decision to an impartial hearing officer.
The board also approved the following policies:
•first reading of the homeschool policy, 6.202, outlining the process for notifying the school system of the intent to homeschool students and establishing guidelines for reporting attendance and taking required state tests
•second and final reading of policy 2.9001, board funding of student competition, to state the board “may” provide funding to assist students competing in nationally sponsored competitions
•first and second reading of policy 3.402, special use of school vehicles, to note that no employee may use a system-owned vehicle for transportation to and from work. During discussion of this policy during the policy committee, it was discussed bus drivers would be able to park a bus at their residence overnight at the discretion of the transportation department
