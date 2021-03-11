Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responding to the area of a pond off Clint Lowe Rd. Thursday around 4:30 p.m. discovered the body of a man reported missing since last month, according to a sheriff’s department press release.
The body of Bradley Barnes, 30, of Cumberland County, who had been reported missing on Feb. 11, was discovered.
Sheriff Casey Cox said at this time there is no reason to suspect foul play in the death. The TBI is assisting sheriff’s investigators in the investigation. 
The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Tags

Trending Video