Cumberland County sheriff’s investigators are on the scene of the discovery of a body found in a ditch beside Hwy. 70 W. near Pleasant Hill this afternoon.
One lane of traffic is closed, and those traveling in the area are urged to proceed with caution.
The discovery of a White male’s body was made around 3:30 p.m. by a man walking along the road.
Sheriff Casey Cox said at this hour there is no known cause of death and on cursory view of the scene, no obvious trauma.
The condition of the body leads investigators to believe the person had been at the scene for a period of time.
It is expected an autopsy will assist investigators in determining positive identity of the man and cause of death.
