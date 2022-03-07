High winds overturned a canoe on Watts Bar Lake Sunday afternoon.
While the three men were all wearing lifejackets, cold water temperatures hindered their swim to shore. One man died in the incident and two others were treated on scene after they were pulled from the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reported.
TWRA responded to a call of people in the water near Sand Island on Watts Bar Lake at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. They found three adult males in the water, one of which was unresponsive. Officers and bystanders pulled them from the water.
The three men had been paddling in a canoe. Winds were 15-20 mph, with white caps on the waves. Water temperature was 54 degrees Fahrenheit. All three men were wearing lifejackets.
Their canoe overturned in water depths between 40 and 50 feet. The three men were attempting to swim back to short. Two of the men were hypothermic and treated on the scene.
The third man, Gershom Jackson, 42, of Ten Mile, TN, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Other responding agencies included Meigs County Fire and Rescue, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.