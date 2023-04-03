Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and other first responders recovered the body of a missing kayaker on Dale Hollow Reservoir Sunday.
Benjamin Thomen was reported missing at around 7:30 p.m. April 1.
He was last observed by an angler near Goat Island around 2:30 p.m. that day.
The 31-year-old Overton County resident was camping with three others at a campground on one of the islands.
Thomen was last seen by those in his party when he left to paddle to the Willow Grove Marina for supplies. Thomen did not return to the campsite, causing those in his party to inquire at the marina.
TWRA along with Clay County EMA, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency responded for the search operation.
Teams conducted a perimeter search and used thermal imaging into the night of April 1, with the search suspended due to safety concerns.
Search operations resumed at 7 a.m. April 2, with teams assigned to the shoreline and banks covering a large area.
Side-scanning sonar, a remote-operated vehicle and a THP helicopter were utilitzed. Thomen’s kayak was found at about 9 a.m.
Thomen’s body was found using the remote-operated vehicle in 13 feet of water near Big Goat Island. It was recovered just before 5 p.m. Thomen’s body was taken for medical examination.
Thomen was not wearing a life jacket.
This is the sixth boating fatality this year. The incident remains under investigation.
