As is so often the case, finances, in one way or the other, figured prominently in the agenda at the Dec. 2 Cumberland County Board of Education meeting.
The meeting was the last of the year and was moved to the beginning of the month to accommodate the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. High on everyone’s Christmas wish list were more substitute teachers and bus drivers.
Due to the shortage of substitute teachers, said one school official, teachers have had to double their workload. She said it’s becoming a dire situation and is part of a nationwide problem. Increasing pay, she said, would likely help reduce the shortage.
Board chairman Jim Inman said pay increases for substitutes and bus drivers have been approved in the past. “Can the salaries go up? Absolutely,” Inman said.
Board member Stace Karge said she made as much as a teenaged babysitter as when she worked as a substitute teacher in the district.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell provided some room for optimism.
“We had almost 40 people contact us about substitute teaching, and nine showed up for training,” Maxwell said. “That’s a little ray of hope. It’s still not enough.”
Maxwell gave an update on ESSER, funds provided by the federal government and administered through the state to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.
She said 98% of ESSER 1.0 funds and 16% of ESSER 2.0 funds have been spent. ESSER 3.0 funds, meanwhile, are still being reviewed at the state level.
“I’ll send out an email with stars around it as soon as it’s approved,” Maxwell said.
Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, reported local option sales tax revenues of $4,465 through November toward a budgeted total of $12,686 for fiscal year 2021-’22. In fiscal year 2020-’21, $12,220 was collected in sales tax funds.
The board revisited the issue of traffic congestion near Homestead Elementary School that had been brought up by several parents at a previous meeting and, according to them, had resulted in a number of tardies for their children.
Inman said he had gone out there and was amazed how well the traffic flowed and on the courtesy of the drivers. Acknowledging the traffic backed up near the school between 7:30-7:40 a.m., he said he saw only three drivers using the shoulder of the road to bypass the traffic and get to the school and that was at 7:45.
“There’s nothing I saw that would help traffic on 127,” said Inman, responding to previous inquiries from parents on the possibility of putting in a traffic light or turn lane near the school. “It’s just people going to work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.