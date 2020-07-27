The Cumberland County Board of Education revisited the issue of masks in schools only days after voting to mandate the use of masks by students and staff.
“We made a decision that everybody had to wear a mask, but we did not give any clarification,” Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said during the board’s regular meeting on Thursday.
The board approved a motion requiring students, staff, teachers and visitors to wear facial coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained and “under situational discretion where appropriate.”
The motion was made by Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, and supported by Tony Brock, 5th District.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell will be charged with developing procedures for implementing the policy in collaboration with department heads and principals.
“They’re the ones who need to come up with how we’re going to make this work in the real world,” Brock said.
“Trust our educators,” Maxwell said. “We have to trust that they can make those decisions appropriately … Our children face a lot of different trials and tribulations. That’s going to accommodate some situations. Give that educator that flexibility to do what they think is best.”
Mask Questions
Inman said he witnessed two employees of the central office outside the building wearing a mask, and others had been wearing a mask while in their offices alone. Other board members raised concerns about maintenance personnel or others who often are working by themselves away from other people and bus drivers who concerned about wearing them all the time during the August heat.
“I don’t think it was our intentions that everybody has to wear a mask all the time,” Inman said.
Inman said constituents who had contacted him referenced medical exemptions and religious exemptions. Some parents asked about waivers saying they would be responsible if their child didn’t wear a mask.
Others have noted Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks in communities exempts children age 12 and younger.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said she’d fielded calls on the use of the term “mask.” The motion passed specified masks, but parents had asked about other options, like face shields, gaiters, bandanas, disposable masks and homemade cloth masks.
Inman said, “I thought we talked about buying face shields for all employees. Does that include bus drivers?”
Maxwell said the school system will purchase face shields for all employees.
Inman said the board needed to provide Maxwell clarity on the board’s intention.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said the school system provides exemptions to policies on religious or medical grounds, though those exemptions are vetted.
Patton also addressed the board’s authority to mandate masks.
“You already had the right to issue dress codes for your ‘citizens,’ if you will,” he said. “Courts for a long time have held this school board and every school board in this state has the supreme authority to control its schools. Nothing I’ve seen in this executive order diminishes that authority.”
He also said he did not believe a waiver to wearing a mask was a viable option.
“The waiver could never be effective to a child,” he said.
Brock said the masks are to protect others.
“If we waive too many children because the parent says they’ll take the legal risk, we’ve done away with the reason for requiring masks to begin with,” he said.
Brock said the board’s motion on Tuesday provided for discretion.
“In certain situations, there is no need to wear a mask,” he said. He pointed to examples of people working alone in an office or a mechanic working on equipment.
“These are common sense situations that I thought we dealt with. I didn’t think we said for a minute you will wear a mask and there a no exceptions,” he said.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said many in the community had questions regarding “situationally appropriate” times without a mask.
Boston agreed. “The way our motion was approved the other night was, ‘You wear a mask.’ That’s the general public’s interpretation.”
Inman said the board needed to give Maxwell the authority to set procedures and protocols in collaboration with department heads, principals and teachers.
Maxwell said she had interpreted “situationally appropriate” to mean for instructional purposes and that masks were to be worn at all times.
“Yesterday morning, everyone had a mask on,” she said of the central office staff.
Boston said CDC guidelines for social distance refer to a distance of six feet when in contact with someone for 10 minutes or longer.
“If that cannot be maintained, you wear your mask or face covering at that time,” she offered.
Safdie said another concern was that some in the community believe COVID-19 is a “hoax.” He fielded calls from parents making that assertion.
Boston said, “It’s not a hoax. It’s not a fairytale, and we’re going to take if very seriously. A one line hardline decision you will wear a mask is sending everyone into a tailspin. I think we need to maybe modify that so everyone can calm down and make a realistic decision if they’re going to send their children to school.”
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said younger students have difficulty wearing masks.
“They can’t keep them on,” he said. “It’s doing more damage probably by making them wear a mask.”
Netherton said he had not prepared for the mask debate on Tuesday.
“I thought the major issue would be when we start school. I was totally blindsided by the mask,” he said. “I apologize to the board and the parents. I compromised.”
Since that meeting, he said he had researched information from the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Gov. Lee’s executive order.
Hamby agreed with Netherton, saying she too was caught off guard by the discussion.
“I ended up seconding a motion that I did not want to second. I ended up compromising what feel in my heart is not right. I apologize to the parents and the children and the people of this community,” she said.
Maxwell offered suggestions being implemented in other school systems, including requiring masks in common areas and on buses, but providing mask breaks during the day and exempting certain age groups.
“I understand situational appropriateness, but I would appreciate more guidance,” she said.
She and her staff have fielded calls in recent days saying parents will not be sending their children to school if they have to wear a mask.
Safdie said there were teachers who have said they are not comfortable returning to school if students are wearing masks.
However, he offered some suggestions for compromises, including excluding younger students.
“That would take a lot of pain away,” he said. “But what about teachers? Are they going to be happy? They’re the ones taking the risk.”
Hamby said, “I believe we need to go back to the original plan with optional or recommended masks.”
Masks would become part of the dress code policy, set for discussion in early August by the policy committee. There are multiple policies that need changes amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Boston noted the board can revisit the mask issue at any time.
The board voted 5-3. Voting in favor were Safdie, Brock, Boston, 3rd District Representative Shirley Parris and 4th District Representative Anita Hale. Voting against were Inman, Netherton and Hamby.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, did not attend the meeting due to a death in her family.
Inman said he voted against the motion because it did not include some of the concerns of parents who had contacted him.
Though part of the discussion, the motion does not exempt younger students. Maxwell was asked to poll teachers and administrators about their comfort teaching students not wearing masks and to report back to the board.
A meeting could be called to discuss further changes to the policy. Maxwell said she would like a decision on that portion before the July 29 deadline for applications for the virtual learning option.
Delay School?
Hamby asked if the school system could go forward with registration on Aug. 5, as scheduled, but delay school for one or two weeks, allowing time for faculty to prepare for online learning and social distancing within the school.
“Parents are up in the air because they don’t know what’s going on, because we don’t know what’s going on,” Hamby said. “We are losing employees. We are losing children out of our school systems, and I don’t want to see that happen. We have a lot of kids that need to be in our school system that don’t have the option of virtual.”
The state has already approved a calendar for the 2020-’21 school year. Changes would have to be approved by the state.
The state does require 180 days of instruction, so delaying the start of school could result in loss of scheduled fall and spring breaks and extend the school year into June 2021.
Kim Herring, student information systems administrator, said the state just that day had announced school systems could use “snow days” for non-weather closures. Cumberland County attends school 30 minutes extra each day to bank 13 days to be used for weather-related closures.
Inman was not in favor of using all the stockpiled days at the first of the school year in the event there is severe weather in the winter.
Fall and spring break are vacation days for teachers. Herring said she was not sure if the school system could move those vacation days to the front of the school year.
Delaying school could impact teacher pay, as well. Hamby said it was not her intention that staff not be paid.
However, once the school system holds registration, the school year is considered to have started.
Kathy Hamby, school nutrition supervisor, said once school begins, the summer feeding program must end and the department provide traditional school meal service. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has not provided a waiver to continue the emergency feeding program that allowed it to provide meals in the spring.
Schools can only provide meals on days when attendance is taken. Virtual students can be served meals, though parents or guardians will have to pick those up at the school.
With questions about staff and teacher pay and meals for students remaining, the board took no action to amend the school calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.