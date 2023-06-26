The Cumberland County Board of Education will consider whether or not the school district’s nine elementary schools will join the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association in the upcoming school year in a special-called meeting at 5 p.m. on June 28.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, explained the board’s decision to have the vote at a special-called meeting at the June 22 school board meeting.
“The athletic committee meeting was yesterday [June 21], and of course the board meeting was tonight, so to give the public a little more notice, it’s going to be addressed in a special-called,” she said.
TMSAA is a nonprofit organization that regulates interscholastic sports at the middle-school level. If Cumberland County Schools were to add their middle school sports programs to TMSAA, every sport would be under the same rules and regulations, which means changes, including:
• Seasons would be created for each sport to prevent scheduling conflicts—this means a few sports’ seasons may be changed from spring to fall.
• Middle school teams can compete against other TMSAA schools, including in state tournaments.
• The schools would have access to TMSAA-sanctioned referees for games and tournaments.
• The schools would be able to add more programs.
• All TMSAA athletes would have catastrophic insurance coverage in case of injury.
For all of Cumberland County Schools’ elementary schools to join the organization, it would cost $2,700 per year in dues. An additional $15,000 would also be used to fund coaching supplements and supplies, making the total cost burden of joining the program $17,700.
At the school board’s athletic committee meeting held June 21, the committee discussed how the program would affect middle-school sports at length, and invited parents, teachers and coaches to share their thoughts and concerns on joining TMSAA.
The majority of those at the meeting spoke in favor of joining TMSAA, most of whom were coaches in the school district. A few parents shared their concerns that the board was moving too quickly with this process and was not adequately informing the public of their plans.
Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, said at the June 22 meeting, “We had a lot of really good dialogue that came from that conversation. We were very thankful to have that type of community outreach.”
He continued, “This topic has been in the public’s eye since immediately following Mr. Stepp accepting the position as Director of Schools.”
“We had a handful of conversations that it was going to be his decision, ultimately, as to whether or not we were going to make, as a school district, the move towards the middle school association,” Davis concluded.
Board members Davis and 2nd District representative Robert Safdie questioned the decision to move the vote to a special-called meeting instead of voting at the June 22 meeting, as the athletic committee decided to recommend joining TMSAA to the full board at the previous night’s meeting.
“I am of the opinion that we would like to move forward with this as soon as possible, obviously, because we’re all here, we could get out of committee and we got to this point,” Davis said.
Earl Patton, the school district’s attorney, said, “You still have to give adequate public notice, that’s the issue that I see.”
In Tennessee’s Open Meetings Act, a governing body must give adequate notice to the public when a meeting will be held and what the contents of the agenda are. Although the board’s monthly meeting provided adequate notice to the public of its date and agenda, the recommendation to have the board vote on TMSAA was made less than 24 hours before the meeting.
“The most conservative approach would be to hold a subsequent meeting, give what is without a doubt adequate public notice,” Patton said.
The board decided that the meeting would be held in the following week, because the best time to decide whether to join TMSAA is during the “dead period” for school sports, where students are legally required to not participate in school-sanctioned sports, be on school grounds in athletic capacity or be coached.
The vote will be held at the June 28 meeting at 5 p.m. at the district’s Central Services building on 368 4th St.
