Cumberland County Schools may be looking at some changes to its dress code in the upcoming weeks, after some deliberation by the Board of Education’s Policy Committee at a Sept. 29 meeting.
The decision to re-examine and update the school district’s dress code was spurred by a complaint from parent Will Watts at a Sept. 22 board meeting.
“I would like to see something that’s fair. I have a son and a daughter in the school system, and there’s lots of things my daughter cannot wear that my son could wear,” Watts said at the meeting. “It is a very selective type of dress code, so I would like to see a little bit more openness.”
Watts then explained that his daughter is 9 years old and loves to wear baggy sweatshirts and hoodies for her comfort. However, the current dress code states that students are forbidden to wear “ill-fitting clothing,” which it defines as saggy/baggy pants or oversized coats, sweaters, sweatshirts, etc.
“Being comfortable makes learning easier. If you’re not able to be comfortable, it puts a burden on everybody,” Watts concluded.
At the policy committee meeting, Director of Schools William Stepp presented an alternative dress code policy that would erase most of the specific rules outlined the dress code, with the statement that “it shall be the responsibility of the school administration to develop administrative guidelines that provide clarity and uniformity to the application of this policy.”
Under this update to the policy, what has not changed is that students are to dress and be groomed in a clean, neat, appropriate and modest manner so as not to distract or interfere with the educational process or cause a safety hazard.
The only clothing specified to be forbidden are those that contain pictures and/or writing referring to sexual references; profanity; illegal drugs or the promotion of alcoholic beverages and/or tobacco products; death and destruction; racist or hate themes; violent or aggressive themes; or other suggestive or offensive sayings or graphics.
Rebecca Hamby, the 7th district representative and chairman of the policy committee, asked Stepp how they would handle discrepancies across different school buildings in dress code.
“I will follow the same procedure I do when any policy is not being followed. I go directly to the source, I repeat my intent and expectation, and that the board’s intent is obvious in the policy so we are going to follow the policy,” Stepp said.
Board member Teresa Boston, District 8, pointed out that two of the county’s three high school principals, Karri Hobby from Cumberland County High School and Kelly Smith from Stone Memorial High School, were present at the meeting and asked for their opinion about this change in policy.
“What you’ve got is a proposed very generic dress code. But in speaking to a lot of different administrators, students and parents, there is so much we need to change and need to focus on,” Boston said.
Hobby responded that she believes all three principals would have to meet with Stepp in order to develop a dress code guideline for high school students.
Board member Shannon Stout, who represents the 9th District, said that she feels the new wording was too vague.
“I think the dress code needs to be readdressed, a lot of things have changed and we all understand that,” Stout said. “For me, this is a little too subjective; I’d like to see more than just this.
“I think we’re setting a standard for our kids to prepare them for the real world. This is their job, and they will have jobs as adults later,” Stout continued.
Stout then suggested that the principals meet with Stepp to build a more comprehensive framework for a countywide dress code. Hamby agreed with this.
“There are some concerns where, you know, we don’t want Daisy Dukes shorts and crop tops, and that needs to be worded in here,” Hamby said.
“Also, something that was brought to my attention is vulgar tattoos. If you’ve got tattoos, fine, but if it’s sexual, vulgar or nasty, you don’t want that showing. You don’t.”
Hamby then continued that she still believes the dress code is in need of an update.
“I know that there’s some things we need to lighten up on. Hair color? I could care less what color your hair is, and I’ll just say that publicly,” Hamby added.
Julia Timson, a teacher from North Cumberland Elementary, then suggested that there be age-specific dress codes, possibly dividing K-5 and 6-12, or separating the high school students from the middle and elementary school students.
Ultimately, the policy committee felt that Stepp’s current edit to the school dress code was too open.
Stout moved to table the dress code policy for now, and to instruct Stepp to meet with all of the county’s school principals to create a more thorough dress code for the policy to deliberate at the next policy committee meeting.
“We are not going to put this off for two years; we are not going to carry this out,” Hamby said.
“This is going to be looked at soon.”
The policy committee unanimously approved the motion.
The next policy committee meeting will be announced.
